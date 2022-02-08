LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. George Rogers Clark (11) 22-1 110 1
2. Lou. Male – 20-3 96 2
3. Pulaski Co. – 23-0 73 3
4. Ashland Blazer – 18-5 59 4
5. North Laurel – 20-4 57 5
6. Cov. Catholic – 19-4 49 6
7. Lou. Ballard – 18-6 47 7
8. Greenwood – 21-3 34 T8
9. Bowling Green – 20-4 21 T10
10. Lexington Catholic – 21-4 19 T8
Others receiving votes: Pikeville 14. McCracken County 8. Knox Central 8. Cooper 4. Warren Central 4. Murray 2.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (7) 21-2 103 1
2. George Rogers Clark (2) 21-1 96 2
3. McCracken County (2) 21-1 90 3
4. Bullitt East – 21-3 82 5
5. Notre Dame – 17-2 61 4
6. Anderson Co. – 21-3 45 6
7. Lou. Mercy – 16-6 36 7
8. Bowling Green – 21-5 30 8
9. Lou. Male – 15-4 14 10
10. Pikeville – 21-2 12 9
Others receiving votes: Russell 11. Meade Co. 6. Henderson Co. 5. Pulaski Southwestern 5. Lou. Christian Academy 5. Owen Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 1. Conner 1.
Voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson; Kentucky Today, Louisville.