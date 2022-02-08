Hannah Adkins and the Mason County Lady Royals are fifth in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 352 (22)

2. Mason County — 329

3. Bracken County — 304

4. Harrison County — 286

5. Campbell County — 266

6. Augusta — 237

7. Montgomery County — 189

8. Calvary Christian — 187

9. Scott — 181

10. Bishop Brossart — 169

11. Robertson County — 150

t-12. Bourbon County — 94

t-12. Paris — 94

14. Pendleton County — 77

15. Nicholas County — 53

16. St. Patrick — 24

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (20)

2. Montgomery County — 297

3. Paris — 266

4. Bishop Brossart — 264

5. Mason County — 241

6. Harrison County — 212

t-7. Campbell County — 174

t-7. Nicholas County — 174

9. Pendleton County — 157

10. St. Patrick — 137

11. Scott — 135

12. Bourbon County — 108

13. Bracken County — 104

14. Augusta — 71

15. Robertson County — 39

16. Calvary Christian — 21

*polls compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs