BOYS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 352 (22)
2. Mason County — 329
3. Bracken County — 304
4. Harrison County — 286
5. Campbell County — 266
6. Augusta — 237
7. Montgomery County — 189
8. Calvary Christian — 187
9. Scott — 181
10. Bishop Brossart — 169
11. Robertson County — 150
t-12. Bourbon County — 94
t-12. Paris — 94
14. Pendleton County — 77
15. Nicholas County — 53
16. St. Patrick — 24
GIRLS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (20)
2. Montgomery County — 297
3. Paris — 266
4. Bishop Brossart — 264
5. Mason County — 241
6. Harrison County — 212
t-7. Campbell County — 174
t-7. Nicholas County — 174
9. Pendleton County — 157
10. St. Patrick — 137
11. Scott — 135
12. Bourbon County — 108
13. Bracken County — 104
14. Augusta — 71
15. Robertson County — 39
16. Calvary Christian — 21
*polls compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs