Fleming falls in first round at state bowling tourney LOUISVILLE — On Tuesday, the Fleming County boys’ bowling team made its first trip to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s team championship in nine years.

R33D, Polar Bears Blake Reed sets 3-point mark in victory BROOKSVILLE — Blake Reed had a feeling it would be a special day on Tuesday.

Sweet 16 draw show Friday Pairings for the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 will be revealed Friday, at 12:30 p.m., when the annual Sweet 16 Draw Show is televised by The CW Lexington. The Sweet 16 Draw Show will also be streamed live online at KHSAA.tv and WKYT.com.

Kentucky AP Prep Basketball Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Panthers archers win first tourney of season The Fleming County archery team won their first tournament of the year as they competed on Sunday at the Russell Middle/High School State Qualifier, placing first with a score of 3,168 out of seven teams.

Royals take second at RCS Mid-Winter shoot Mason County finished second at the Robertson County Mid-Winter Shoot over the weekend with a team score of 3,191, 60 points off from first place Harrison County.

NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25 The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking