NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Delayed a day and getting a different opponent, Mason County lost to Trinity on Sunday at Mercer County in the PrepSpin Classic presented by Mingua Beef Jerky, 61-48.

The Royals shot 33 percent and were outrebounded 34-16 in the loss.

Trailing 33-22 at half, Mason County got within five in the third at 40-35, but the Shamrocks followed with an 11-0 run to break the game open.

The Royals were led by Terrell Henry with 16 points and seven rebounds, grabbing nearly half the team’s rebound on the night. KG Walton added 11 as they dropped just their fifth contest of the season to fall to 18-5.

Trinity improved to 12-13 and were led by Cam McClain with 18 points. Andrew Allen added 11.

The meeting between the two was the first since the 2004 state tournament, a triple overtime game that ended up with the Royals on the winning end.

The Royals were originally scheduled to play Boyle County on Saturday, but that game was wiped out due to hazardous road conditions.

Mason County isn’t scheduled to play again until Thursday when they host Bishop Brossart, but with only four games played in the last 19 days, might try and pick up a game before then with all the weather cancellations over the past few weeks.

SHAMROCKS 61, ROYALS 48

TRINITY — 20-13-10-18 — 61

MASON COUNTY — 14-8-13-13 — 48

Scoring

Trinity (61) — McClain 18, Allen 11, Lovan 7, Toller 7, Jenkins 7, Chandler 6, Johnson 3, Walls 2

Mason (48) — Henry 16, Walton 11, Mitchell 8, Bierley 7, Butler 3, Scilley 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: Trinity 24/43, Mason 14/42

3-Pointers: Trinity 6/10, Mason 5/19

Free Throws: Trinity 7/11, Mason 15/18

Rebounds: Trinity 34 (Jenkins 6), Mason 16 (Henry 7)

Assists: Trinity 15, Mason 5

Turnovers: Trinity 17, Mason 13

Personal Fouls: Trinity 18, Mason 14

Records: Trinity 12-13, Mason County 18-5