Saints miss nine free throws, lose by nine

St. Patrick’s Braxton Swanger looks for a teammate during Wednesday night’s contest with Dayton. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Despite the loss, St. Patrick took a step in the right direction on Wednesday.

Free throw shooting plagued the Saints in a 56-47 defeat to Dayton at the Shamrock.

The Saints went 1-for-10 from the charity stripe, nine misses in a nine-point loss.

“Our free throws we shoot everyday in practice. Mental things, just have to step up there and shoot the shot. A lot of our guys they think about the shot in their head. Just need to shoot the ball,” Saints coach Tony Moore said.

They also got assurance that if 1,000-point scorer Chase Walton isn’t putting up his average of points, they can still stay in a game elsewhere with production of others.

Walton’s first points of the contest didn’t come until late in the second quarter, giving the Saints a 25-20 edge.

Prior to that, it was Allan Briseno and Sam Porter’s production with Braxton Swanger’s 3-point shooting pacing the Saints. Swanger caught the hot hand early, knocking down two triples and giving the Saints a spark from a 8-2 hole, St. Patrick going on a 11-0 run to end the frame and taking a 13-8 lead into the second.

The Greendevils opened the second with a 6-0 run to reclaim the lead, but a 8-2 Saints run put them up 25-20 in the closing minutes of the second. St. Patrick would take a 29-26 lead into the break.

“We told the guys in the locker room even though Chase wasn’t scoring and that will happen in some games, we have a tendency of trying to lean on Chase but we see now we can score. Chase was dishing out assists and his points will come,” Moore said. “Once Chase started getting active on the boards his points started coming.”

But a third quarter proved costly as Preston Baggett scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the frame, matching the Saints scoring output in the third as Dayton closed with a 7-0 run to take a 43-37 lead into the fourth.

St. Patrick was able to cut the deficit to two after back-to-back buckets from Caleb Poczatek and Walton to make it 49-47 with under two minutes to play, but failed to score from there, Dayton able to keep possession for the majority and closing out with a 7-0 run and hitting 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the last minute.

After Baggett’s 23, Maveriq Catecora had 18 points and six rebounds, Lorenzo Price chipping in 10 points as Dayton improved to 12-10 on the year.

Walton finished with his double-double average, scoring 14 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds. Briseno added 12, Porter with eight, Swanger with seven and Poczatek with six.

The loss dropped the Saints to 3-19 on the season and have a game scheduled with Villa Madonna on Thursday, but is expected to be postponed due to the impending weather conditions.

“Just have to keep on grinding and stay with what we have to do,” Moore said. “Just have to try and find a way to come in here and get shots up. Keep our legs fresh and mind on the rim.”

GREENDEVILS 56, SAINTS 47

DAYTON — 8-18-17-13 — 56

SAINT PATRICK — 13-16-8-10 — 47

Scoring

Dayton (56) — Baggett 23, Catacora 18, Price 10, Davis 3, Lovins 2

St. Patrick (47) — Walton 14, Briseno 12, Porter 8, Swanger 7, Poczatek 6

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Dayton 2, St. Patrick 2

Free Throws: Dayton 6/10, St. Patrick 1/10

Rebounds: Dayton 26 (Catacora 6), St. Patrick 26 (Walton 11)

Turnovers: Dayton 14, St. Patrick 15

Personal Fouls: Dayton 8, St. Patrick 13

Records: Dayton 12-10, St. Patrick 3-19