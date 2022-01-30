The first indoor track and field meet of the season was held at the Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex on Saturday with the Lady Royals coming out on top while the Royals finished fourth.

A couple of school records came with it too.

Several Mason County athletes took home first place finishes as the Lady Royals tallied 151 points, topping second place Dixie Heights with 97.5 points. The Royals finished with 76 points, behind Bishop Brossart in first with 89 points, St. Henry and Bourbon County tying for second with 77 points.

The Lady Royals first place finishers were:

Karis Applegate, 55-meter dash (7.66), Paige Decker, 800 (2:44.09), Layla Henderson, 3,000 (10:46.26), Lexi Young, high jump (5-02), Lexi Young, long jump (16-04.75) and the 4×400 (4:39.19) and 4×800 (10:59.31) relay teams.

Henderson’s time broke her own school record by over 25 seconds while Young, an eighth grader, broke both the girls indoor high jump record and the long jump record.

Posting top three finishes were:

Lexi Young – 2nd, 55-meter dash (7.76), Elizabteh Lavinder – 2nd, 1,600 meters (6:08.29), Kenzie Gulley – 2nd, long jump (15-06.25), CeCe Hiatt – 2nd, triple jump (29-08.25), Morgan Carpenter – 2nd, pole vault (8-00), Kenzie Gulley – 3rd, 55-meter dash (7.79), Alyssa Bisotti – 3rd, 3,000 meters (11:48.94), Madison Howard – 3rd, triple jump (28-07.50), Sarah Payne – 3rd, pole vault (7-06).

The Royals had three first place finishes, Alix Flinders winning the 400 in a time of 56.38, A.J. Barrett with a height of 11-feet, six inches in the pole vault and the Royals 4×400 relay team in a time of 3:53.53.

Peyton Ullery nabbed a pair of second place finishes in the 800 (2:20.98) and the 1,600 (5:13.72).

Mason County heads to Lexington to compete in the University of Kentucky high school indoor meet next Saturday.

Team Results (Top 4)

Girls

1. Mason County – 151

2. Dixie Heights – 97.5

3. St. Henry – 49

4. Bourbon County – 38

Boys

1. Bishop Brossart – 89

2. St. Henry – 77

2. Bourbon County – 77

4. Mason County – 76