Indoor track starts Saturday, Royals, Lady Royals try to defend titles

Mason County gets its indoor track and field season underway on Saturday as they look to repeat as state champs in both boys and girls.
The Royals and Lady Royals even surprised themselves last season won they won the inaugural state meet at the new indoor facility in Louisville and enter the 2022 season with a lot of interest. Prior years, the state meet was held at Mason County.
Coach Mark Kachler said 55 student-athletes are participating in the indoor season and while interest is high, will make things challenging for the team with less events than what the outdoor season holds.
“It’s exciting, the kids are excited. Our high school numbers are high with a lot of new kids, especially on the boys’ side,” Kachler said. “Some kids that emerged as athletes in the outdoor season that we didn’t have in indoor season we now have those in indoor. We were in need of replacing parts. With that many kids it will be a challenge for some to even compete at the state meet. There’s not as many events as outdoor, not as many relays and it makes for a competitive situation. You have to shine in these preseason meets. That’s good, that’s what we want.”
The interest comes from the winning culture Kachler has instilled within the program, success at all areas of the program whether it be with cross country, indoor or the outdoor track and field teams.
Saturday’s meet at the Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex will be a crowded one, Kachler saying 35 schools and 610 athletes have signed up. He said usually about 70 percent of who signs up ends up participating, unsure of what that official number will be come Saturday morning with the winter weather that was experienced on Friday.
“It’s surprising that we have as many signed up for this meet. The weather is not as favorable, COVID is still prevalent,” Kachler said.
It’s a quick season, the meet on Saturday one of five with the last meet the last weekend in February at the state meet in Louisville. The team will head to Lexington next week to compete in the meet at the University of Kentucky’s indoor facility, host two more meets in February on the 12th and 19th, then the final meet in Louisville on the 26th.
The team got an extra bit of training leading into the season over the winter break when they headed to a training clinic at the Louisville facility that was headed by Olympic athletes, many of them multi-medalists in the Olympic Games.
“We had 22 that went and attended and was a great opportunity for those kids,” Kachler said.
In order for Mason County to repeat, they know they’ll have their work cut out having to replace some key members that graduated and tallied up a lot of points for the team.
“It will be hard to fill those shoes of the Rachel Payne’s and Asher Braughton’s. But we had a lot of role players last year and contributed points and we’ve got a very strong core group of female athletes. We’re deeper on the field events side so it’s promising,” Kachler said. “We’re hoping we get some more insight of where we are tomorrow and really get our feet wet next week at UK. It just gives us a lot more of an idea. Will kind of be like an icebreaker for all of us.”
Saturday’s meet starts at 10 a.m.