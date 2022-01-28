Polar Bears fall short in All “A” quarterfinal

Hitting the 1,000 career point milestone these days is happening more often with players getting more opportunities at younger ages.

But two in the same year on the same team is something that doesn’t happen too often.

The Lewis County girls’ basketball team has witnessed that feat, Cheyenne D’Souza hitting the mark on January 3 in a district win over Raceland. Three weeks later, it was junior Sarah Paige Weddington hitting the mark on Monday in a district win over Greenup County.

The two have played together for years, D’Souza a senior, Weddington a junior, both in the starting lineup by the time they were freshman.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened for coach Jay Fite as he’s been with the program for 11 seasons now. He actually had nearly a whole starting lineup from his 2014-15 team eventually hit it that featured Savannah Anderson, Emily Frye, Jaycey Fite and Abby Pick eventually hit the mark throughout their careers. Taylor Frye had hit the mark a few years earlier, but graduated in 2013.

“Special thing about all these kids that have done it with me is they are all so unselfish,” Fite said. “It’s a true testament to those kids and work ethic and teammates ability to get them the ball. Sarah and Chey, they’re able to do it in different ways. You may look at them and think they’re a tandem of post players, but they can handle it, shoot mid-range, make a 3-pointer and definitely score in the post and get points off offensive rebounds. They pose a lot of threats.”

D’Souza and Weddington share similar skill sets who started off on different paths.

When D’Souza came to Lewis County, she had never played basketball until seventh grade. At nearly six-feet, it was time to lace them up. While raw, she still showcased in her early stages the potential she had.

She started her freshman season and has posted solid seasons ever since. She was six points away on January 3, hitting the mark on a layup. With four years of starting experience under her belt, it’s really showing this year as she’s averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds a game.

“She developed into a player. She uses her body well and her footwork has got much better and just has a knack for putting the ball in the basket. Her attitude developed over time, she has a warrior mentality and her aggressiveness makes her able to dominate a game in different ways,” Fite said.

Weddington’s transition to the varsity game was much more smoother. Fite called her one of the most polished players he’s ever had when she joined the team in eighth grade, just needing to get her strength up. When she hit the mark on Monday, one of the happiest people for her was the one that accomplished the feat three weeks ago to the day.

“It made me happy, I wanted to make sure she got the ball that night,” D’Souza said.

Weddington is excelling in her junior season, having already posted a triple-double in a game and averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds a game. She needed eight points going into Monday’s game to hit the milestone and did it the way she scored her first ever varsity points, off an offensive rebound.

“It’s cool how it worked out that way,” Weddington said. “You’re super nervous going in because you don’t want to score seven points and have it keep lingering. Doing it with Chey this year is awesome, I’m happy for her. We grew up together and doing it a few games apart was exciting.”

The two have helped rejuvenate a Lewis County team that started 2-5, but have won eight of their last 10 as they currently sit at 10-7 on the season, pending Thursday night’s game with Elliott County. The slow start wasn’t expected for a team entering with high hopes, having the majority of the lineup return from a 14-5 season last year.

“We started with a tough schedule. Played a lot of close games, went on the road, 12 of our first 15 games on the road. Starting 2-5 wasn’t the best case scenario, but from that point on, it was an eye opener for our kids, we led in the fourth in some of those games,” Fite said. “We had to deal with a COVID for a week and were down to five players at one point and we were pleased with that week. It gave the kids confidence. We have an experienced team, they know what it takes with that tough schedule and got over the hump.”

It’s starting to click as an impressive 50-37 victory over Rowan County is included during that eight of 10 stretch. That can be a game they can point to as they hit a very busy stretch to close the season.

“I told them after it was over, that was the biggest win we’ve had in the last couple of seasons. They beat us by 29 earlier in the season, we were out of character. We got the focus where it needed to be, had good possessions, took good shots and when we do that we’re dangerous,” Fite said.

The Lady Lions have 12 games scheduled over the next 20 days to close out the regular season before the 63rd District tournament begins.

One of the 12 games includes a game at the famous “Hoosiers” Gym in Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday against Augusta. They’ll travel up on Friday before their game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“Looking forward to Saturday, we had one kid out of 16 that had actually seen the movie. So we all watched it together recently. We’ll go up the night before with the intention to have a gym tour. We’re fortunate to be in these situations to have a great time and at end of the day we’re still there to get better and play a basketball game. We’ve got a busy schedule, but think these will be productive games. We had limited games last year and we need that variety,” Fite said.

The success doesn’t just end with D’Souza and Weddington either. Alanna Puente, Liv Campbell and Maddie Johnson are really owning up to their roles and helping create the success they’ve seen lately.

“These girls are unselfish, they don’t care who does the scoring. We’ve really hung our hat, especially the last 10 games in doing your job and whatever that job is do it well. Rebound, guard, score, whatever it is do it with maximum effort and the kids are really buying into that. We’re pleased with the progress,” Fite said.