Polar Bears fall short in All “A” quarterfinal

The Bracken County crowd gives its team a standing ovation as they exit Friday night’s game with Harlan. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
RICHMOND — Bracken County had one more run in them.
Problem is, they needed just one more little run.
The Polar Bears came up short in the All “A” state tournament quarterfinals on Friday, dropping the contest in overtime to Harlan, 63-58.
Rallying from 12 down in the third, the Polar Bears seized momentum in the fourth, took the lead and had the ball in their hands in the closing seconds to win the game in regulation.
Unlike wins over Campbell County, Augusta and Harrison County during their eight-game winning streak, they were unable to execute in the closing seconds for the victory, failing to even get a shot off.
“We gave ourself an opportunity to win. It’s on me. At the end of the game trying to draw something up, I don’t want to just give the ball to Blake (Reed) and say go get a bucket. We got to get the ball to our best player and make a play and I didn’t do that. That’s my fault,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Just wanted to get some misdirection, Cayden (Reed) dribble towards them, come around, Blake on a pindown screen, come up and get an opportunity to get a shot. Didn’t go our way, turned the ball over.”
So overtime they went, the Polar Bears playing catch up from the get-go after Kaleb McLendon’s 3-pointer started the extra period off.
Harlan was able to lead throughout the extra frame, never giving up the lead from there. Bracken County had their chances, but the wind went out of their sails after Blake Reed missed a free throw to get them within one at 60-58 with less than a minute to play, then collecting his fifth foul on a loose ball rebound attempt.
Harlan hit three of their final four free throws in the final 20 seconds to close the game out.
For the Polar Bears, maybe it’s just the start of scratching the surface. After two straight losing seasons going 19-40 during that stretch, they’ve come into their own in year three under Reed.
Blake Reed and Cayden Reed are solidifying themselves as not only top players in the region, but across the state.
“Through the wins and through the losses I’m able to be with my children. Be with my nephews and able to tell them life lessons on how you win and how you lose. I think we lost graciously tonight, we shook hands, gave hugs and showed love. That’s a championship ballclub, championship town,” Reed said.
Blake had 31 and Cayden with 16.
Now that their All “A” run is over, a tournament they haven’t participated in since 1998 that also came with their first ever win at the state level, they’ll now look to make more history. They’ve never won a 39th District title, their last district championship coming in 1999, when they were members of the 38th District.
In order to do so, they know who is in their way…Mason County, a team they haven’t beat since that season.
“Got to go back to the drawing board for sure. Had a blast doing this, excited to do this again next year and make a run at the end of the season. Never won a 39th, we’re hoping this is the year,” Reed said.
There’s a few weeks in between that transpiring, but the Polar Bear Nation was in full effect the past few days at McBrayer Arena, a deafening buzz throughout the gym at moments. They had a strong contingent on Friday despite the hazardous road conditions.
“They came out again, through the snow. We need to show our appreciation to them, we fought hard for them, they fought hard for us,” Reed said.
Harlan moves on to Saturday’s semifinals to face the Covington Holy Cross-Breathitt County winner, the game not over by press time.
The Green Dragons outrebounded the Polar Bears 38-23 in the contest, but committed 25 turnovers. Jordan Akal led the Green Dragons with 28 points, Jae’dyn Gist with 16, Will Austin big on the boards with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
GREEN DRAGONS 63, POLAR BEARS 58 (OT)
HARLAN — 16-13-17-6-11 — 63
BRACKEN COUNTY — 14-12-15-11-6 — 58
Scoring
Harlan (63) — Akal 28, Gist 16, Austin 10, Kaleb McLendon 5, Kyler McLendon 4
Bracken (58) — Blake Reed 31, Cayden Reed 16, Reynolds 6, Gilvin 2, Norton 2, Commodore 1
Game Stats
Field Goals: Harlan 21/40, Bracken 23/56
3-Pointers: Harlan 7/19, Bracken 6/22
Free Throws: Harlan 14/23, Bracken 6/13
Rebounds: Harlan 38 (Austin 13), Bracken 23 (Blake Reed 7)
Assists: Harlan 8, Bracken 10
Turnovers: Harlan 25, Bracken 11
Steals: Harlan 6, Bracken 12
Personal Fouls: Harlan 20, Bracken 23
Records: Harlan 15-7, Bracken County 15-6