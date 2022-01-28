Sports on TV

January 28, 2022 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, January 28

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Harvard

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Toledo

ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

Trending Recipes