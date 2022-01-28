Sports on TV

RICHMOND — Bracken County had one more run in them.

Just needed one more point.

The Polar Bears came up short in the All “A” state tournament quarterfinals on Friday, dropping the contest in overtime to Harlan, 63-58.

Rallying from 12 down in the third, the Polar Bears seized momentum in the fourth, took the lead and had the ball in their hands in the closing seconds to win the game in regulation.

Unlike wins over Campbell County, Augusta and Harrison County during their eight-game winning streak, they were unable to execute in the closing seconds for the victory, failing to get a shot off.

“We gave ourself an opportunity to win. It’s on me. At the end of the game trying to draw something up, I don’t want to just give the ball to Blake (Reed) and say go get a bucket. We got to get the ball to our best player and make a play and I didn’t do that. That’s my fault,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Just wanted to get some misdirection, Cayden (Reed) dribble towards them, come around, Blake on a pindown screen, come up and get an opportunity to get a shot. Didn’t go our way, turned the ball over.”

So overtime they went, the Polar Bears playing catch up from the get-go after Kaleb McLendon’s 3-pointer started the extra period off.

In a game that featured 43 fouls, four players fouled out, three of them coming in overtime including leading scorers Jordan Akal for Harlan and Blake Reed for Bracken County.

Harlan was able to lead throughout the extra frame, never giving up the lead after the McLendon triple. Bracken County had their chances, but the wind went out of their sails after Blake Reed missed a free throw to get them within one at 60-58 with less than a minute to play, then collecting his fifth foul on a loose ball rebound attempt.

Harlan hit three of their final four free throws in the final 20 seconds to close the game out.

For the Polar Bears, the All “A” run can be the start of scratching the surface. After two straight losing seasons going 19-40 during that stretch, they’ve come into their own in year three under Reed.

Blake Reed and Cayden Reed are solidifying themselves as not only top players in the region, but across the state. The two tallied 47 of the Polar Bears 58 points on the evening, Blake with 31, Cayden with 16.

“Through the wins and through the losses I’m able to be with my children. Be with my nephews and able to tell them life lessons on how you win and how you lose. I think we lost graciously tonight, we shook hands, gave hugs and showed love. That’s a championship ballclub, championship town,” Reed said.

Outside of Garrett Reynolds six-point burst in the second quarter, no other Polar Bear was able to tally more than two points.

Harlan’s Akal, coming off a tough shooting night the night before in a win over Campbellsville, found his rhythm early and often, finishing with 28 points. Jae’dyn Gist chipped in 16 including three clutch free throws in the closing seconds of overtime, Will Austin a menace on the boards with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Rebounding was a big edge for the Green Dragons, collecting 38 to the Polar Bears 23. Bracken was able to offset the rebounding deficiency by forcing 25 turnovers.

After Harlan took a 46-34 lead with two minutes and change left in the third, Bracken responded with a 13-0 run, taking the lead on a Cayden Reed layup with a little more than five minutes remaining.

Akal ended the Green Dragons scoreless drought that spanned nearly six minutes with two free throws, the two changing leads until a Cayden Reed triple made it 52-50 Polar Bears with less than two minutes to play. Akal hit two free throws to knot the game back up, each team getting their chance to take the lead, but two missed free throws by Cayden Reed, a Harlan turnover and the Polar Bears empty possession in the closing seconds got the game to overtime.

Now that their All “A” run is over, a tournament they haven’t participated in since 1998 that also came with their first ever win at the state level, the Polar Bears now look to make more history. They’ve never won a 39th District title, their last district championship coming in 1999, when they were members of the 38th District.

In order to do so, they know who is in their way…Mason County, a team they haven’t beat since that season.

“Got to go back to the drawing board for sure. Had a blast doing this, excited to do this again next year and make a run at the end of the season. Never won a 39th, we’re hoping this is the year,” Reed said.

Despite the hazardous weather conditions on Friday, the Polar Bear Nation was in full effect the past few days at McBrayer Arena, a deafening buzz throughout the gym at moments.

“They came out again, through the snow. We need to show our appreciation to them, we fought hard for them, they fought hard for us,” Reed said.

Harlan moves on to Saturday’s semifinals to face Breathitt County, who knocked off Covington Holy Cross. In the other semifinal, Pikeville takes on Evangel Christian.

The championship game is Sunday at 2 p.m.

GREEN DRAGONS 63, POLAR BEARS 58 (OT)

HARLAN — 16-13-17-6-11 — 63

BRACKEN COUNTY — 14-12-15-11-6 — 58

Scoring

Harlan (63) — Akal 28, Gist 16, Austin 10, Kaleb McLendon 5, Kyler McLendon 4

Bracken (58) — Blake Reed 31, Cayden Reed 16, Reynolds 6, Gilvin 2, Norton 2, Commodore 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Harlan 21/40, Bracken 23/56

3-Pointers: Harlan 7/19, Bracken 6/22

Free Throws: Harlan 14/23, Bracken 6/13

Rebounds: Harlan 38 (Austin 13), Bracken 23 (Blake Reed 7)

Assists: Harlan 8, Bracken 10

Turnovers: Harlan 25, Bracken 11

Steals: Harlan 6, Bracken 12

Personal Fouls: Harlan 20, Bracken 23

Records: Harlan 15-7, Bracken County 15-6