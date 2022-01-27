Throwback Thursday

January 27, 2022 edennison Sports 0
As the boys’ All “A” state tournament begins today, here’s a throwback of Orlando Myrick (left) of the Maysville Bulldogs vs Louisville Country Day during the 1991 All “A” Classic. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

As the boys’ All “A” state tournament begins today, here’s a throwback of Orlando Myrick (left) of the Maysville Bulldogs vs Louisville Country Day during the 1991 All “A” Classic. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

As the boys’ All “A” state tournament begins today, here’s a throwback of Orlando Myrick (left) of the Maysville Bulldogs vs Louisville Country Day during the 1991 All “A” Classic. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes