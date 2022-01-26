Mack confirms he’s leaving UofL; Pegues to finish season

LOUISVILLE – One hour before the Board of Trustees and the Athletics Association Board were to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss a settlement agreement, University of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack ended any remaining suspense and made it official:

After slightly over 3 1/2 seasons, he is no longer the Cardinals’ coach, effective immediately. Mack confirmed the move in a short conversation with reporters outside the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, where his office and practice facilities are located.

Mack, who was hired from Xavier in 2018 by former athletics director Vince Tyra to restore Louisville to national prominence after the firing of Rick Pitino, is leaving with a negotiated settlement with the school, details of which he declined to reveal.

Assistant coach Mike Peagues, who led the Cards to a 5-1 record at the start of the season while Mack was serving a six-game suspension, will take over as interim coach for the rest of the season. He faces a formidable task immediately, with No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) coming to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday for a noon tipoff on ESPN.

The Blue Devils are in a three-way tie for the league lead with Miami and Florida State, while UofL (14-9 overall) is in seventh with a 5-5 mark and has lost five of its last six games.

Mack has three years remaining on a seven-year deal that pays him $4.25 million annually, making him the 10th-highest paid coach in college basketball. But he has been charged by the NCAA with two Level 2 violations and if the NCAA finds him guilty the contract allows UofL to fire him for cause and avoid a buyout. But a resolution by the NCAA could be months away.

Mack said he is leaving with no bitterness toward UofL or its fans and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to guide one of the most storied basketball programs in the country.

“The university has been great to me and my family,” Mack said. “It was hard telling my (three) girls. They love it here. But life’s too short to like, you know, live bitter. I’m just really appreciative.”

Asked what brought on his decision, Mack offered no details.

“I think it’s just been building, you know,” he said. “Obviously we all want the best for Louisville, and I still do. And that’s not going to change. It’s not really important, all the other stuff. What’s important is that these guys (players) need to be able to be connected. And I’m humble enough that if I’m not the right person, all good.

“I just want the best for them. They’re great kids. I loved my time at Louisville and I harbor no bitterness. I know in 2022 everybody wants to be a victim. I’ll never live my life that way at all.”

As he had done when Peagues began coaching the team last November, Mack praised his long-time assistant.

“Mike’s awesome,” he said. “Assuming that board approval and everything happens … I love Mike, I coached with him for 10 years and he is a special person. He’ll connect. And he deserves an opportunity like this. He’ll do a tremendous job.”

After Duke, Louisville’s remaining nine games will continue to be more difficult than the first half of its ACC slate, with home games against North Carolina, Miami, Clemson and Virginia, and road trips to Syracuse, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. All but one of those games – Virginia Tech – will be against teams in the upper half of the conference.

David Padgett, who took over after Pitino left, used a social media post to urge fans to support the players the rest of the season.

“Regardless of what has happened to this point, these players need the full support of the entire fan base,” Padgett said. “They will never get this season back and deserve every chance to finish it out the right way. This program was built by Hall of Fame players and coaches, who understood what putting on that jersey is all about, and that will never change, regardless of what the future brings. That is what makes Louisville one of the most special destinations in college basketball.”

Unless the Cards end the season with a miracle finish, they will go into 2022-23 having had no NCAA Tournament victories in the last four years the event has been held. There was no March Madness in 2020-21 due to the pandemic and UofL’s only appearance since 2018 came in 2019, Mack’s first season, when the Cards lost to Minnesota 86-76 in the first round.