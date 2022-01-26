Lady Royals 3-point barrage tops Augusta

You almost got the feeling Mason County’s girls basketball team preferred 3-pointers to shots closer to the rim.
The Lady Royals made a season-high 11 from distance Wednesday – including Hannah Adkins’ five in the first quarter – on the way to a 61-46 win over Augusta at The Fieldhouse.
Besides Adkins’ quintet, Maci Littleton and Nariyah Harrison knocked down three each.
“We shot the ball really well,” Littleton said. “Toward the beginning of the season, we weren’t shooting the ball very well, so I’m glad that we’re shooting it better now. We’ve been putting a bunch of shots up in practice.”
Adkins averaged 34.5% from long distance. Wednesday, it took her just 40 seconds to knock down two.
“I know this sounds backward … but before the game I was really tired,” Adkins said. “And then, I come out, it’s lights out.”
Mason County coach Kevin Bundy said what Adkins did affected the rest of the team.
“We made them off of our quick-hitters early, and when the ball goes in, especially in girls basketball, it’s kind of contagious for the other girls,” Bundy said.
After Augusta’s Laci Tackett put the Lady Panthers on the board, Harrison countered with a 3, which Reagan Jett counter-countered with a 2-pointer.
Then, a 61-second all-Adkins 3-fest.
Bundy, a fan of West Virginia and former Kansas State and Cincinnati men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, uses “K-State” as one of his offensive sets to spring shooters, often at the free throw line extended.
“I stole that play from Bob Huggins when he was at K-State,” Bundy said. “ … We run it to screen the zone to get a shooter a wide open look. Normally, the first time we run it, we get the look we’re looking for.”
The result: Lady Royals, 18-4.
And Augusta? Just four points over the final three minutes and none over the last 2:09.
Mason County (12-6, 3-0 in the 39th District).took a 36-14 lead with 2:30 before halftime on Sarah Payne’s six points and Avery Sims’ four.
Which is where Augusta (6-10, 1-4) started its biggest rally.
Reagan Tackett’s five points (she led everyone with 22) helped close Mason County’s lead to 36-21 at intermission, and a 3 midway through the third quarter made it a 36-30 game. It caused Augusta coach William McKay to pump his right arm and scream loud enough to possibly be heard at the concession stand.
“Good, black!,” McKay hollered to his black-clad Lady Panthers. “Good! Recover!”
Thing was, Mason County rediscovered rediscovered its offense. The Lady Royals finished with a 25-16 flourish.
LADY ROYALS 61, LADY PANTHERS 46
AUGUSTA — 8-13-13-12— 46
MASON CO. — 22-14-9-16—61
Scoring
Augusta (46) – R. Tackett 22, L. Tackett 11, Jones 3, Fields 6, Jett 4.
Mason Co. (61) – Burns 4, Payne 8, Littleton 11, Harrison 13, Adkins 17, Sims 6, Clayborn 2.
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Augusta 4 (R. Tackett 4); Mason Co. 11 (Adkins 5, Littleton 3, Harrison 3).
Free Throws: Augusta 10-12; Mason Co. 4-6.
Fouls: Augusta 10, Mason Co. 14.
Fouled out: Augusta – None; Mason Co. – None.
Records: Augusta (6-10, 1-4 in the 39th District), Mason Co. (12-6, 3-0).