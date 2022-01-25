Royals spurts get them past Montgomery

Mason County’s Philip Bierley passes the ball upcourt on Tuesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County continues to play in spurts and while it’s been enough to get them to a 17-4 record, they’re not too happy about it.

The case of the spurts happened again on Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse, the Royals putting together a solid second and third quarter to build enough of a cushion to knock off Montgomery County, 75-64.

At game 21 and roughly three and a half weeks before the postseason, the Royals know they’re not where they need to be.

“We’ve found ourselves in this position multiple times throughout the course of the season. We’ve got to figure things out. Right now we’re 17-4 and still have yet to play anywhere near our potential,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

A sluggish first quarter and maybe it was a week off from game action had them in a 14-12 hole, committing several turnovers and struggling against the Indians mixed up defenses they presented all evening.

“Montgomery County did a great job of switching up defenses. A triangle and two, a box and one. That’s good for us to see at this point in the season. I’m glad that they did give us those looks so we can get those things corrected where our guys have to be aggressive and step up and want to make plays,” Kirk said.

But a second and third quarter in which the Royals scored 51 points helped create the separation they needed on the evening. They outscored the Indians 22-9 in the second and put up 29 points in the third to build their biggest lead of the night at 60-36 in the third.

Braylon Hamilton and Philip Bierley were hitting from the outside while Nate Mitchell and Terrell Henry were getting the points in the paint, the Indians main focus defensively to stop those two.

“They were in a triangle and two on me and Terrell, after you got by your man then there was three people in the paint and they were just sucking in and kicking out for wide open jumpers,” Mitchell said.

KG Walton’s layup started the fourth giving the Royals a 65-41 edge, but credit to the Indians for getting back in it from there with a 12-0 run to get within 65-53.

They were unable to get the deficit under 10 from there, dropping to 6-12 on the season despite shooting 56 percent from the field and knocking down 11-of-18 3-pointers in the contest.

Their biggest blunder was in the turnover category however, committing 23 of them which created a 31-11 points off turnover edge for the Royals.

“Without that, we really struggle. We are not able to sit down and play a halfcourt game right now. Our style has to be fast, we have to make sure that we’re able to build on that and able to improve in that area because teams are going to start slowing us down,” Kirk said.

It’s another win in the books for the Royals, nearing last season’s win total of 19 in a shortened season, but Kirk knows things need to start tightening up come February 21 when the district tournament rolls around.

“We’re not playing to the standards of who we are. We’ve got to figure those things out. We’re nearing the end of the season, we’ve got about three and half weeks to get those things fixed or it will be a quick exit.”

Rockcastle County comes calling next, another road trip for the Royals that will be about a two-hour bus ride on Friday.

“I feel like we’ve spent a lot of time on the road this year. But it’s good for our kids to get them some exposure outside of our area, for them to see a different style, different level of basketball than what we normally see. Another road trip, another tough road game for sure,” Kirk said.

Mitchell led the Royals with 19 points and dished out seven assists.

Hamilton added 17 points, making the most of his opportunity as he was inserted into the starting lineup.

“It’s just the same mentality. Just come out and be ready to play. I’m usually off the bench and at that point it’s the same mentality just come off the bench whether I’m starting or not, just come in and do my job,” Hamilton said.

Henry added 14 with seven rebounds, Bierley with 12 points.

Hayden Stull and Luke Fawns scored 14 for the Indians, Trey Carroll with 12 and Dawson Gentry with 10. Montgomery’s brighter days are ahead despite their 6-12 record as they start three juniors and two eighth graders and top two off the bench are a sophomore and junior.

ROYALS 76, INDIANS 65

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 14-9-18-24 — 65

MASON COUNTY — 12-22-29-13 — 76

Scoring

Montgomery (65) — Stull 14, Fawns 14, Carroll 12, Gentry 10, Thompson 9, Hatton 4, Decker 2

Mason (76) — Mitchell 19, Hamilton 17, Henry 14, Bierley 12, Walton 9, Booker 3, Royse 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Montgomery 26/46, Mason 30/56

3-Pointers: Montgomery 11/18, Mason 7/21

Free Throws: Montgomery 2/5, Mason 9/11

Rebounds: Montgomery 25 (Hatton 7), Mason 25 (Henry 7)

Assists: Montgomery 19 (Carroll 6), Mason 19 (Mitchell 7)

Turnovers: Montgomery 23, Mason 14

Steals: Montgomery 14, Mason 21

Personal Fouls: Montgomery 14, Mason 13

Records: Montgomery County 6-12, Mason County 17-4