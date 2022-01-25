Kentucky AP Prep Basketball Polls

Briana Byars and George Rogers Clark are ranked No. 2 in the latest Kentucky AP girls’ basketball prep polls. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. George Rogers Clark (9) 17-1 99 1

2. Lou. Male – 16-3 85 3

3. Cov. Catholic – 17-3 67 2

4. Lou. Ballard – 15-5 61 4

5. Pulaski Co. (1) 19-0 56 5

6. North Laurel – 15-4 48 7

7. Woodford Co. – 19-2 34 9

(tie) Ashland Blazer – 14-4 34 8

9. Warren Central – 11-4 14 6

10. Lexington Catholic – 17-4 13 10

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12. Lou. DuPont Manual 6. Greenwood 4. Pikeville 4. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 4. Cooper 3. Madison Central 2. Bowling Green 2. Dixie Heights 1. Knox Central 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (10) 17-1 100 1

2. George Rogers Clark – 17-1 86 2

3. Notre Dame – 15-1 81 3

4. McCracken County – 18-1 68 4

5. Anderson Co. – 19-2 51 6

6. Bowling Green – 16-4 44 7

7. Pikeville – 17-1 30 8

8. Bullitt East – 16-3 25 5

9. Lou. Mercy – 13-5 18 NR

10. Dixie Heights – 16-4 13 10

Others receiving votes: Pulaski Southwestern 9. Russell 6. Lou. Male 6. Conner 5. Lou. Christian Academy 4. Meade Co. 1. Lou. DuPont Manual 1. Morgan Co. 1. Owensboro Catholic 1.

VOTERS: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

