If a coach is still talked about seven years after leaving a program, he obviously made his mark.

Dave Buchanan did that in Maysville.

After spending 19 seasons with the Mason County football program, Buchanan decided to head back to his hometown and coach at Mercer County, doing so the last seven seasons.

On Thursday evening, Buchanan resigned as head coach at Mercer County.

“A lot of coaches stay too long. It is better to leave a little early than leave a little late. We are good now, have a bunch of good things in place and some excellent freshman on the way. It is really important to me that my hometown football program is in great shape when I leave. This is the perfect opportunity to do exactly that,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan has been a head coach for 30 years, starting at Paris for four seasons, 19 with the Royals and the last seven at Mercer. He amassed 231 wins in his 30 seasons as head coach, but the wins and losses go beyond what he meant for the three communities.

Current members of the Mason County coaching staff still refer to Buchanan, as do administrators of the school. He’s helped shape the lives of many and built in life lessons along the way, on or off the football field.

“I love football and Friday nights. But at the end of the day, it is about the people you love. There are bunch of those people in Maysville and Mason County for me. It was a great place to raise our kids there and one of the best decisions Stephanie and I ever made. Nineteen absolutely wonderful years that will always mean the world to me,” Buchanan said.

He was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2015, 2019 and 2020. As president of the KFCA, he was one of the main driving points to keep the kids on the field during the 2020 season when it was in doubt due to the COVID pandemic.

“Fighting for that and having a season is one of our finest moments as Kentucky high school football coaches,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan was key in establishing an elected council for the KFCA for the first time ever to represent Kentucky high school football coaches.

Buchanan compiled a 50-32 record at Mercer County. The Titans were 9-3 in 2021 and won a district title in 2015 along with state quarterfinal appearances in 2016 and ‘17. Buchanan had a 150-72 record at Mason County where they won two regional championships (2001 and ‘03), six district titles (2003, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10, ‘12 and ‘13), five state quarterfinal appearances (2001, ‘02, ‘03, ‘12 and ‘13) and two state semifinal appearances (2001 and ‘03). He went 31-15 in four seasons at Paris, winning district titles in 1993 and ‘94.

He made it clear over the phone on Friday that this was not a retirement. Well respected by his peers across Kentucky, Buchanan said he hopes to coach again in the future.

“The decision was very tough. Was not sure I could go through with it,” Buchanan said. “I love coaching football and hope to return to the field someday. Until that time, I will enjoy each day in my role at Mercer County Schools, working to keep kids safe, and helping them be successful. I love our school, our community, and especially our kids.”

He coached his son, John Buchanan at Mason County and his youngest son Trosper at Mercer County, who is set to graduate this year.

“Very proud of my boys. Squeezed out every drop of talent either of them had. And they were surrounded by wonderful teammates and outstanding coaches who are high character men. Could not have asked for them to be with better people,” Buchanan said.