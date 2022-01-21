‘Breds blow by Black Devils, sit atop 38th

CYNTHIANA — A leg up in the 38th District race for the No. 1 seed was at stake Friday night at The Hilltop Gym in Cynthiana when Robertson County met Harrison County.
The ‘Breds showed they’re about two legs up on everyone else.
Harrison County left no doubt in a 74-38 victory, knocking down 12 3-pointers and making things tough for the Black Devils and Justin Becker on the offensive end all evening.
The Thorobreds present some of the toughest matchups for Becker in the region, throwing multiple bodies at him, including 6-foot-4 Richard Harris and 6-foot-5 JD Kendall.
Anytime Becker turned, who came in averaging 37.1 points per game, came another ‘Breds body to cover him up and make things tough.
Becker was able to end with 24 points, but not a single one of them came easy outside of free throw attempts.
“Harris has done a good job on Justin in the past. We played them at home last year and then in the district finals and Justin had to work for everything he got. It was again tonight, same thing. Harris would play good defense and then they would drop another guy down,” Black Devils coach Aaron Massey said. “We know that’s what’s going to happen with Justin, it’s just a lot of times a lot of contact is being let go. Of course I’m going to be partial, but I think he could get to the foul line a few more times.”
The ‘Breds cruised on the offensive end, hitting 12 shots from deep while Robertson didn’t record a made 3-pointer all evening. They also dominated the boards, winning the battle 44-19 as they had nine different guys enter the scoring column led by Braylon Hinton with 15.
“We got the ball inside. Hitting so many threes, if you play inside-out they’re going to collapse. Guys did a good job of getting the ball in and it opened up our guys out on the wing and they shot the ball with confidence tonight,” Thorobreds coach Terence Brooks said.
Harrison shot out to a 9-0 lead to open and 19-6 by the end of the first. After three turnovers in their first four possessions, the Black Devils started to settle in, but the quality of shots were tough to come by.
“They made us start the offense so far out. We couldn’t get in a rhythm because we had to start so far out and it was their length that was causing that. That was the main reason why we got out to that tough a start,” Massey said. “Give credit to Terence and Harrison County’s defense. We had trouble getting the offense going.”
They remained in control, the Black Devils unable to get their deficit under double-digits in the second, Harrison going into the half with a 38-17 advantage.
The 3-point barrage continued in the third, JD Kendall the ninth Thorobred to enter the scoring column with back-to-back triples and the rout was on as Clay Carpenter’s triple at the third quarter horn made it 57-25.
Carpenter’s second triple of the night got the game to a running clock in the early stages of the fourth at 62-27, Harrison County showing they’ll be the team to beat come late February when the district tournament rolls around.
“We really don’t talk about the No. 1 seed or any seed. We just talk about we’re deep, we’re a big team and we’re a talented team and let’s go play to the best of our ability. At the end of the game hopefully we’re on top, not taking anything away from any of those other teams in our district, but if our kids make up their mind and come to play and come to play as a team I think we’ll be a tough team to beat,” Brooks said.
Robertson County will get back to the drawing board, but are still in a good position in the 38th, with wins already over Pendleton County and Nicholas County. If they can beat those two teams again, they’ll guarantee themselves at least the No. 2 seed and most likely avoid the Thorobreds in the first round of the district tourney.
“You don’t like to lose any game, especially a district game. But right now we’re sitting at 2-1 and if we take care of business against Nicholas and Pendleton the next time out that gives us at least the two seed. I told the guys this and whole-heartedly believe this if we play them three times this season, I feel like we will win one of the three. If we meet them in the district, hopefully that’s the game we can beat them,” Massey said. “I don’t think this final score is indicative of what it could be. The Hilltop is a tough gym to play in, we get them at home one time and if we get to meet them in the district it will be on a neutral floor at Pendleton County.”
Becker led Robertson with 24 and nine rebounds, Joshua Pilosky adding five points, Noah Bussell with four. They return to the court quickly when they host Berea on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
After Hinton’s 15, Kaydon Custard added 12 points and nine rebounds for Harrison, Carpenter also chipping in 12 points as they improved to 11-6 on the season. The ‘Breds next time out on the court is Tuesday when they host St. Patrick.
THOROBREDS 74, BLACK DEVILS 38
ROBERTSON COUNTY — 6-11-8-13 — 38
HARRISON COUNTY — 19-19-19-17 — 74
Scoring
Robertson (38) — Becker 24, Pilosky 5, Bussell 4, Burden 3, Boyd 2
Harrison (74) — Hinton 15, Custard 12, Carpenter 12, Kendall 8, Furnish 7, Smiley 6, Harris 6, Biddle 4, Wilson 4
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Robertson 0, Harrison 12
Free Throws: Robertson 10/15, Harrison 10/19
Rebounds: Robertson 19 (Becker 9), Harrison 44 (Custard 9)
Turnovers: Robertson 14, Harrison 11
Personal Fouls: Robertson 18, Harrison 17
Records: Robertson County (8-10, 2-1), Harrison County (11-6, 2-0)