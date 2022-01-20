37th takes their ball and goes Holmes

News broke last Friday evening that the 10th Region tournament will be hosted by Holmes High School this year.

Who?

Are they in the 10th Region?

I’m sure initial thoughts that I had were shared by many.

Hopefully this explains how this decision came about…

To break it down in layman’s terms…the 10th Region agreed to rotate between the four districts annually on who should host the tournament. Since 2010, the 37th, 38th and 39th District all chose The Fieldhouse to be the host site, basically every school in those three districts within an hour drive to Maysville.

The 40th District and understandably so with the ability with two large gyms now, chose the Montgomery County Arena in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the George Rogers Clark Arena in 2020 when it was their turn to pick.

It was expected that the Mason County Fieldhouse would be the site this year when the regional Athletic Director meeting took place on January 6. The prior two choices the 37th District selected when it was their turn in the once in a four-year rotation to pick a venue in 2013 and 2017 (with COVID in 2021, an agreement came in place that The Fieldhouse would be the host and return to the rotation in 2022, Mason County took on the challenge of hosting a regional tourney when COVID was at its peak at the time and did so admirably I might add).

“We took on something last year that was in the best interest of all schools. Nicholas County was in rotation to be the girls’ site and they didn’t feel comfortable with all the restrictions and guidelines, so we got with GRC to make sure everything was fluid and aligned as possible. We didn’t want to skip anybody in the rotation, so everyone in the region agreed for us to host boys and GRC to host girls. Feel like we went above and beyond to provide the best experience we possibly could despite the circumstances. It was a huge challenge,” Royals athletic director and basketball coach Brian Kirk said. “So the decision made this year kind of blindsided us in a way, I’m not talking down about anybody, but was just a shock to everybody.”

Talks had gone on for a while between the athletic directors in the 37th District, schools featuring Scott, Campbell County, Bishop Brossart and Calvary Christian that they wanted a venue closer to home.

They had been traveling to The Fieldhouse, roughly an hour drive down the AA Highway for all schools, three out of the last four years since 2009, when the tournament was hosted at the Bank of Kentucky Center (now known as BB&T Arena) at the choice of the 37th.

The other year, the drive was even longer when the 40th District hosted.

So it’s understandable the 37th gets their turn to not have to fill the gas tanks.

“We started discussing it last year when the boys tournament ended. This is my fourth year as AD at Scott and somewhat new to the region I had some questions. What does it take to host the regional basketball tournament? We knew we had to find a facility, so we took the past five years average of attendance. Highest attended regional game was 2,500 over the past five years. Wanted to seek a venue that could host more than 2,500. Holmes is about four miles from Scott and they said they could host 3,000,” Scott AD Casey Fisk said. “It’s close to the four schools in Northern Kentucky, maybe I’m not a traditionalist and if we’re traveling year after year after year and one out of the four years the 40th District doesn’t have to, my questions is why does the 37th have to always travel and the 40th not have to travel one year? That’s sort of what got the questions going.”

But Holmes? A 9th Region school? Seems like an odd choice.

“In order for us to find a gym, we had to look outside of our district. Holmes is four miles from Scott. If you can make it to Scott High School, you can make it to Holmes. We briefly talked about looking at Boone County, either Conner or Ryle, but felt like it wasn’t close enough to the 37th District and wanted to keep it as close as possible and Holmes was a natural fit. In fact this past summer, we had to finish up the regional baseball tournament at Holmes which ended up being a pretty nice deal playing it on turf. They weren’t crazy about it, but then I also think they saw when it happened it wasn’t that bad of a deal. It’s a great facility. An option especially when you look at the attendance the last five years, it’s not too small.”

No school in the 37th District has a suitable gym to host, despite Campbell County being the second largest school in the region with roughly 1,415 students (based off the KHSAA’s website enrollment numbers), but gym only seating 1,500. They do have a middle school gym that seats 2,200, but based off attendance numbers over the last five years and the average taken to bring the decision about, wouldn’t be big enough.

Scott has roughly 866 students (again, KHSAA website enrollment numbers), but a gym that currently seats roughly 1,300 (800 once construction of expansion begins). Bishop Brossart and Calvary Christian are smaller schools, so understandable they wouldn’t have a gym suitable.

So the next question then begs, why not try BB&T again at NKU?

“BB&T required a three-year contract. Knowing as excited as everyone is about Mason County, we didn’t even offer that because we didn’t figure that anyone would want to spend three consecutive years at BB&T. Not to mention, the 9th Region pays $25,000 a year for it to happen there. That is probably outside of the realm of reasonable, paying $25,000, it has more seats, but I believe the 9th Region gets a nice sponsorship check from St. Elizabeth hospital to host it there,” Fisk said.

What will this mean for the future? The way things are right now the 37th District will be up in the rotation to pick a host site in 2026. This year is one that will be experimental for that.

“Northern Kentucky is a pretty big area and they value their basketball too. We’re not really realizing that the average fan from Northern Kentucky might just come to watch these games. Lot of talk of how good GRC is, I’ve had several people reach out to me and say they’d rather watch them play. I’ve fielded those calls, lot of people in Northern Kentucky value basketball that might come and watch these games,” Fisk said. “It will depend on the numbers for 2026. We’ll look at the previous five year numbers and attendance could change. If you look at the past five years and numbers continue to go down it could be that we could do it at Campbell County Middle. I don’t think we’re married to anything, but felt like it was at least trying this to see if this works.”

Could this be a trickle down effect? What will the 38th District do now when it’s their turn next year? They’ve selected The Fieldhouse every year since the newly formed region aligned in the 2005-06 season. But say for example Harrison County, the Hilltop Gym that seats 3,200, will they now make a bid to host next year since they’re in the rotation to host as a district?

“It’s hard to tell and hard to say and opens up another different topic of discussion on who is capable and able to host. I understand that each district has their choice and rightfully so. It’s one thing to make a decision to benefit everybody, but to take it from one school to out of region to another completely different region it makes you wonder,” Kirk said.

I tried to reach out to Harrison County Athletic Director Brad Allison, but emails went unreturned. The 38th is a little more spread out than the 37th, meaning the drive to The Fieldhouse compared to The Hilltop are very similar for schools like Nicholas County, Robertson County and Pendleton County, so might not get the backing from other district schools like the 37th did.

It’s an interesting dynamic to keep an eye on, especially with attendance and money generated from the tournament this year, already paying $4,500 to Holmes to host the tournament.

“The decision to take it to a gym that seats 3,000, is it taking into consideration the pass list? The pass list of non-competing schools, cheerleaders, band, staff workers, coaches, teams, etc.? Not sure if that was well thought out in that process,” Kirk said. “Then you factor in the financial standpoint. A portion of that money is going to a 9th Region school, that money needs to stay in the region. Lot of small schools get a piece of that financial profit sharing is huge for those schools. Not just for basketball, but other sports for these small schools that don’t generate a lot of money. A side of me being an Augusta alum that’s tough to see.”

The 40th District’s decision is clear, Montgomery County will host once out of every four years, George Rogers Clark hosting the other one out of every four years.

The Fieldhouse has hosted 51 10th Region tournaments since 1936-37, including 38 straight from 1970-2007. It seems as if the days of the storied gym in Maysville being the annual or at least three out of four years host could be numbered.

“Kids that grow up in the 10th Region, their dream is to play in The Fieldhouse. Maybe I’m biased, but feel it is the best location to take the tournament. They dream of growing up to be that Jake Ohmer and hitting a shot at the buzzer to win a region title or be that dominating team like Campbell County has been in the last decade. We’re taking that opportunity away to play in that moment from the kids and taking that opportunity away. If people think we have the homecourt advantage, we haven’t won the 10th Region tournament at home since 2010,” Kirk said.

For those wondering, the 10th Region isn’t the only that rotates host sites for the region tournament. The 2nd, 5th, 12th and 14th Regions also rotate. As far as I know, the 7th Region is the only one I know of that plays their tournament outside the region at another school, when they play their region tournaments at Valley High School, a 6th Region school, which is somewhat a moot point considering the 6th and 7th Region primarily consists of schools from Jefferson County in Louisville.

For the girls tournament, this year is the 38th District’s turn to host and Nicholas County is that venue, that holds maximum capacity of 2,500. The 39th District will be in rotation next season with the tournament expected to be at The Fieldhouse. The girls’ tournament rotates sites annually and has since 1975, as far back as the data goes on the KHSAA website.