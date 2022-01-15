Royals comeback falls just shy against Lex Cath

Mason County’s KG Walton looks up at the scoreboard as he dribbles near the top of the key. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Nate Mitchell tries to make a move during Saturday’s contest with Lexington Catholic. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

OWENSBORO — A furious comeback rally fell just short for Mason County on Saturday in the Kentucky 2A Championships semifinals in Owensboro.

Trailing by as much as 13 in the second half, the Royals got all the way within two, but came up on the losing end to Lexington Catholic, 57-55.

In their first ever trip to the 2A at the Sportscenter, the Royals got a win on Thursday over Calloway County to set up Saturday’s showdown of two storied programs.

The Knights posed a tough matchup with their size that featured 7-footer Reece Potter and a stout defensive team that came in allowing just 49 points per game. Also came in with multiple top 10 rankings in the state, including No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

Through three quarters, they showed why, holding the Royals to 26 points.

“Their big thing is their length. They’re wide, they’re big. They do a great job of denying the entry pass into the wing. I thought our guys did a great job of adjusting in the second half of finding the gaps,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “When you walk through this stuff in a hotel lobby, within a 12 x 12 area where everything is condensed and you can’t really show it on the floor. You can watch it on film, but sometimes you have to play in that setting to be able to eventually find the gaps, find the open areas and I think our guys adjusted there in the second half. Got the ball to areas that were open and that resulted in open shots.”

Mason County was able to offset the Knights size in the first half by keeping them off the boards, winning the rebounding battle 13-6, but struggled to get much of a flow offensively with seven made field goals to eight turnovers as they trailed 20-15 at the break.

The Knights quickly got the rebounding edge in their favor in the third, starting to separate with a 12-2 run for their largest lead of the game at 34-21 on a Ben Goodwin 3-point play.

They’d take a 36-26 lead into the fourth.

“That was the first thing we wrote on the board, 13-6. That’s one of our big things, our mantra is tough two’s and rebounds. We want to make teams take tough two’s and rebound the basketball. We did the tough two part, didn’t do the rebound part in the first half. Third quarter we did great with the rebound part,” Knights coach Brandon Salsman said.

After the two traded baskets and free throws for pretty much the first six minutes of the fourth, the Royals started to mount their comeback attempt with about two minutes left when Terrell Henry got a friendly bounce to make it 49-42 with 2:12 to play.

Braylon Hamilton followed with consecutive triples for the Royals to suddenly make it a 51-48 game with 1:24 to play.

Potter hit a layup and Henry answered on the other end with a triple to make it 53-51 with 36 seconds left.

A pivotal foul call on Mason Butler was whistled right in front of the Royals bench that had them rather disgusted, John Reinhart double-teamed, losing the ball but the whistle sounded.

Reinhart hit two free throws to follow, the Royals unable to get any closer until a Henry 3-pointer at the buzzer got the final to 57-55.

“We got down 12 or 13 there, but our kids really locked in at that point and time. Lexington Catholic is very deserving of every top 10 ranking they’re in. We knew it would be a tall glass of water ahead of us tonight to really challenge us. Our main focus here is to get better, in order to get better we have to play some of the best teams around the state. I think we saw one of those teams here tonight,” Kirk said.

The loss ends a four-day stay in Owensboro for the Royals, getting down Wednesday for the tournament.

“Definitely a great bonding experience for us. I think it will help us here down the final stretch of the season as we head in to the district tournament and the region tournament,” Royals Nate Mitchell said.

They’ll return home with Pendleton County looming on Tuesday at The Fieldhouse.

Henry led the Royals with 20 points and seven rebounds, Nate Mitchell adding 12 points with four assists. The two were named to the All-Tournament team.

Potter led the Knights with 19 points and seven rebounds, Jack Gohmann adding 13. Lex Cath faces Knox Central in Sunday’s championship.

KNIGHTS 57, ROYALS 55

MASON COUNTY — 7-8-11-29 — 55

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC — 10-10-16-21 — 57

Scoring

Mason (55) — Henry 20, Mitchell 12, Hamilton 9, Bierley 5, Butler 5, Walton 4

Lex Cath (57) — Potter 19, Gohmann 13, Sparks 7, Busson 6, M. Williams 4, Goodwin 3, Reinhart 3, R. Williams 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Mason 19/39, Catholic 21/42

3-Pointers: Mason 6/18, Catholic 2/7

Free Throws: Mason 11/14, Catholic 13/20

Rebounds: Mason 20 (Henry 7), Catholic 23 (Potter 7)

Assists: Mason 9, Catholic 10

Turnovers: Mason 12, Catholic 6

Steals: Mason 1, Catholic 5

Personal Fouls: Mason 17, Catholic 16

Records: Mason County 15-4, Lexington Catholic 15-4