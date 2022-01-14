Black Devils move focus to district, off to 2-0 start

MT. OLIVET — In a matchup of 38th district foes, Pendleton County and Robertson County faced each other in a district seed game on Friday night.
Pendleton County came into the game without one of their top three scorers for the season, Hunter Cox, and their leading scorer Braydon Kidwell didn’t enter the game until late in the first quarter, and the Black Devils took advantage, running away with a 76-47 victory.
Robertson County started off hot and ended the same way. Between Justin Becker and Jacob Burden, the Devils took off on a 6-0 run to begin the game and ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, putting them up 21-7 after one quarter.
Pendleton County wasn’t done yet. In the second quarter after Robertson had just gone on an 8-0 run, the Wildcats answered with an 11-4 run in the final minutes of the first half to get within 10 heading into halftime at 33-23.
The Black Devils were not going to let the Wildcats get back into the game, and they did what they needed to do outscoring Pendleton, 22-5 in the third quarter, pushing the score to 55-28.
In the final quarter of play, Pendleton put up 19 points, and Robertson put up 21, but the Black Devils already did too much damage, winning 76-47.
Pendleton County was led in scoring by Braydon Kidwell and Connor Neltner with nine points apiece. Hunter Jack and Travis Turner added eight of their own. The Wildcats fell to 0-1 in district play, and a 2-14 season record.
Coach Elsbernd was proud of how the underclassmen stepped up and played well.
“We had some younger kids that haven’t played major minutes yet, and they came out and played well…we had a few different starters tonight and some kids got some valuable minutes.”
After losing three straight games, the Black Devils have turned things around, winning two games in a row, going 2-0 in district play, and 8-9 overall.
Coach Aaron Massey wasn’t happy with the three-game losing streak, but looked past those games, and it has paid off. “Things didn’t go the way we wanted them to in the All “A, so we got focused in on the district and with a 2-0 record in a seeded district, we are off to a good start…we just have to take each game one game at a time.” Massey said. “These are big games, and I was really proud of how our guys responded.
Justin Becker played like he has all season, averaging 37.8 coming into the game, he put up 27 points along with 12 rebounds, and two dunks. Becker might have led the team in scoring, but the whole team did what they needed to do to shut down the Wildcats. Brady Boyd put up 15 points, Josh Pilosky with 14, and Jacob Burden with 12, who also had nine rebounds.
“That’s the thing we’ve been looking for, I knew as the year progressed as the guys got experience and got comfortable, they would start scoring more.” Massey said.
As the season winds down closer to March, Coach Massey wanted more guys to step up and they did. “It’s taking the load off Justin, now Justin doesn’t need to score 40 or 45 points for us to win…if we get three other guys in double figures, you can’t just focus on Justin you have to focus on other guys.”
This is a huge win for Robertson County, considering the seeded district.
“These are big games, and I was really proud of how our guys responded.” Massey said.
The Black Devils next district test will be their toughest yet when they face Harrison County on Jan. 21.
BLACK DEVILS 76, WILDCATS 47
PENDLETON COUNTY – 7-16-5-19 — 47
ROBERTSON COUNTY – 21-12-22-21 — 76
Scoring
Pendleton (47) — Kidwell 9, Neltner 9, Jack 8, Turner 8, Gregg 6, Beyst 4, Jacob Redden 3
Robertson (76) – Becker 27, Boyd 15 , Pilsoky 14, Burden 12, Gay 5, Craig 3
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Pendleton 9, Robertson 6
Free Throws: Pendleton 8/10, Robertson 14/22
Rebounds: Pendleton 18, Robertson 35 (Becker 12)
Turnovers: Pendleton 14, Robertson 13
Personal Fouls: Pendleton 17, Robertson 12
Records: Pendleton County 2-14, Robertson County 8-9