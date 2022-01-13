Lewis turns to Peterson to run football program

Gene Peterson presided over a productive decade with Fleming County’s football program, was a college head coach at Kentucky Christian and served as a Division I assistant at Morehead State.

“After being in this deal for over 40 years, hopefully I got a little bit of experience,” Peterson said Wednesday, pausing for a chuckle, “to hopefully tackle this situation over here.”

Even with that résumé, and retired at age 66, Peterson isn’t ready to call it a career and sit at the house in Hillsboro in rural Fleming County.

He couldn’t resist taking a crack at the aforementioned “situation”: an ongoing build at Lewis County, where Peterson was introduced as the new coach on Wednesday.

“A lot of people say it’s in my blood,” Peterson said of coaching. “When it stops being fun, it’s time to get out, and I have fun with young people. That’s the whole thing.”

The Lions haven’t had a lot of fun in recent years, at least as measured strictly by the win and loss columns. They are 9-60 in seven seasons since their last .500 campaign in 2014.

Lewis County did, however, take a couple of steps forward in 2021. The Lions ended a 22-game losing streak (counting one COVID-19 cancellation forfeit) on Sept. 24 with a resounding 40-18 win at Powell County. That was enough to get them into a tie for the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, District 6, and a 28-14 victory at Fairview on the final night of the season vaulted Lewis County into the playoffs by virtue of RPI. That snapped a seven-season playoff drought.

The Lions would like those occasions to be less momentous and more common. In Peterson’s 12 seasons as a high school head coach at Fleming County, Manchester (Ohio) and Rowan County, his teams have gone 71-65, made 10 playoff appearances and won six postseason games.

For comparison, that’s one more trip to the playoffs than Lewis County has made in school history, and the Lions are winless all-time in the postseason.

“I am very pleased that we were able to land a coach with coach Peterson’s track record and experience,” Lewis County High School principal Jack Lykins said. “He has done great work at other schools and we expect nothing less here.”

Peterson recognizes that expectation.

“I know they’re looking to win more ball games than what they have,” Peterson said, adding that Lewis County Schools superintendent Jamie Weddington and Lykins have led the ongoing construction of a new locker room facility to aid in that goal.

“They’re really making a commitment to football,” Peterson said. “I think that does nothing but good for the kids in the community.”

Peterson was the offensive coordinator at Bath County the past season-plus, during which the Wildcats ran plays from wishbone and spread offenses. He anticipates Lewis County will do more or less the same, but he’s more focused on a defense that allowed 34.7 points per game last season.

Peterson knows that need well, having called a Bath County offense that hung 54 points and 420 rushing yards on Lewis County on Sept. 17.

“I think we gotta do something a little different. I’m taking a look at some defenses that we ran years ago with Fleming,” Peterson said. “We just gotta be a tougher, more-disciplined defense than maybe they’ve been in the past, but you still gotta tackle people and you gotta stop the run. If you can’t stop the run, it’s hard to win.”

Peterson has spent the entire high school portion of his tenure working at county schools — which did not escape Lykins’s notice.

“Coach Peterson has experience in the region and area and is familiar with ‘county kids,’” Lykins said. “Coach Peterson brings with him not only high school experience but college coaching also. We are pleased to welcome him to Lewis County High School and are excited for a new chapter in our football program.”

That chapter in some ways won’t be all that different, Peterson expects, than when he broke into the profession as an assistant coach at Breathitt County in 1980.

“You talk about young people, how different they are (today as opposed to previous generations) and whatever. They’re not really,” Peterson said. “It’s all about building relationships with the kids. Once you build those relationships with the kids … when they leave your program, you hope that they take what they learned those four years of high school football with them throughout the rest of their life.”

Peterson is married to Glenna. He has a daughter, Sarah Marshall, a stepson, Jody Bumgardner, and two grandchildren, Denton and Ivy Marshall.