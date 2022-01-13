KENTUCKY 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS QUARTERFINALS

Royals rally for win at 2A quarterfinals

January 13, 2022
Evan Dennison

OWENSBORO — Mason County erased a 12-point halftime deficit and was able to come away with a victory in their first trip to the Kentucky 2A Championships in Owensboro on Thursday.

The Royals trailed 29-17 after being outscored 19-4 in a dreaded second quarter. They found some rhythm towards the end of the third to get within three at 45-42.

Terrell Henry gave them their first lead since the end of the first quarter on a putback at 47-46 with less than seven minutes to play.

The two remained tight the rest of the way, Braylon Hamilton’s two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining clinching the contest to get the Royals to Saturday’s semifinals.

They await the tournament favorite Lexington Catholic on Saturday in the semifinals. Lex Cath knocked off Adair County, 70-27, which was played later on Thursday.

Terrell Henry led the Royals with 18 points, Nate Mitchell adding 17 and Philip Bierley with 12.

The Royals overcame shooting 20 percent in the first half, hitting 52 percent of their field goals in second half.

Big difference in the contest was in turnovers, Calloway committing 17 to the Royals eight.

The Kentucky 2A is in its third year of holding the tournament starting in 2018. John Hardin won the first two years with last year’s tournament called off due to COVID. The Owensboro Sportscenter has hosted the tournament all three years.

ROYALS 61, LAKERS 57

CALLOWAY COUNTY — 10-19-16-12 — 57

MASON COUNTY — 13-4-25-19 — 61

Scoring

Calloway (57) — Finley 16, Hugins 16, Butler 12, Ray 8, Clinton 3, Lockhart 2

Mason (61) — Henry 18, Mitchell 17, Bierley 12, Hamilton 7, Walton 5, Butler 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Calloway 24/49, Mason 19/55

3-Pointers: Calloway 5/14, Mason 5/16

Free Throws: Calloway 4/6, Mason 18/24

Rebounds: Calloway 34 (Hudgin 7), Mason 29 (Three with 6)

Assists: Calloway 11, Mason 13

Turnovers: Calloway 17, Mason 8

Steals: Calloway 8, Mason 17

Personal Fouls: Calloway 17, Mason 13

Records: Calloway County 10-7, Mason County 15-3

