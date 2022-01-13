Royals rally for win at 2A quarterfinals

Mason County was able to sneak one out Tuesday at The Fieldhouse.

The Royals closed on a 8-0 run over the final 1:20 of the fourth to come away with a 65-59 victory over Campbell County.

The Camels were content with packing in a 2-3 zone, slowing the game down as much as possible and forcing the Royals to shoot from the outside.

It nearly worked.

Maybe it was a looming trip to Owensboro to go play for a 2A Championship that was in the back of the Royals minds as well.

“Definitely ugly basketball for 32 minutes. Sometimes shots just don’t go in. I think was really a trap game for us, I think we got caught looking forward going to Owensboro tomorrow,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Campbell County you knew they were going to make a run, Mason Butler hits a creative shot to tie it up, and then we really got some defensive stops and executed on the offensive end to find a way to win.”

Early on it didn’t look like Owensboro was on their minds, Mason County shooting out to a 21-13 end of first quarter lead after closing the quarter on a 14-3 run.

But as they did all evening, the Camels fought back, took a second quarter lead before the Royals went into the break with a 29-26 advantage.

After hitting just 2-of-13 3-point attempts in the first half, the Royals got going from deep in the third, hitting four threes in the frame led by Mason Butler’s three triples in the quarter.

Butler had missed his first couple attempts in the first half, but stuck with the plan.

“Whenever I get the ball and I’m open, coach Kirk just tells me to shoot it. That’s all it is, I would just pass up open shots for my teammates early on to give whoever the ball, but now that I got confidence seeing it go in during practice I’ve just started shooting it more,” Butler said. “I missed my first couple tonight, but just cleared my mind and kept the same confidence going into the next shot.”

The lead blossomed to 11 in the third for the Royals, but Eric “Des” Davie and some perimeter shooting on the Camels end kept them in it, trailing 50-45 going into the fourth after Philip Bierley finished with some second chance points near the buzzer for the second straight quarter.

“Philip is consistently providing for us night in, night out. Whether he’s getting eight, 10, 12 points, always getting seven, eight, nine, 10 rebounds. Consistent effort out of him. Thought he did a great job on the Davie kid, Davie is one of the most underrated players in the region. He’s very skilled around the basket, great footwork, very strong and thought Philip did a great job defensively on him,” Kirk said.

Things stayed tight throughout the fourth, the Camels eventually grabbing their first lead of the second half at 59-57 on a Jake Gross 3-pointer.

But Mason Butler’s floater on the other end got the Royals run started to close the game, Terrell Henry converting a layup and the Royals sealing the game with four free throws in the closing seconds to come away with a win.

“I don’t even know how I made that,” Butler said. “I was going to shoot the three, then I see them closing out and just drove in and shot the floater. It went in I guess.”

It may not have been pretty with 17 turnovers, but the win gets Mason County to 14-3 and will now get the chance to go play for a 2A championship starting on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup with Calloway County.

“Unforced turnovers tonight. It seemed like every other possession it was a steal, deflection, a bad pass, a lazy pass. But you play ugly basketball and find a way to win. We can’t continue to do that in the 2A, in district, in region if we’re fortunate enough to get there,” Kirk said. “Very exciting opportunity coming up for us this weekend. To get to travel to Owensboro, I’m sure most of our kids have never been there. You get a experience to play teams from all over the state and go into a tournament where if you win you advance, you lose you go home. The more times kids get to play in those situations, the better off you are. We’re looking forward to it, great opportunity and grateful to have a support staff to allow us to get down there a day in advance and be ready to go on Thursday.”

Henry led the Royals with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Bierley closing with 13 points, Butler adding 11 and Nate Mitchell chipping in 10. The Royals survived some foul trouble with Butler and Mitchell entering the fourth quarter after picking up their fourth fouls in the third quarter, but got enough from its bench to prevail.

“Give credit to our bench players that came in. Landon Scilley, Carter McClanahan, Braylon Hamilton came in and played extremely big tonight. They came in and did their job. Took care of the basketball, contended, kept the ball in front of them and kept us in position to be able to win the game late,” Kirk said.

Davie led the Camels with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Gross had 16, Aydan Hamilton and Garyn Jackson with 11 apiece. The Camels committed 22 turnovers in the contest and had a chance to tie it after Henry’s layup in the final 30 seconds, but were off the mark on a Davie layup in the lane.

KG Walton missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but the Royals were able to grab possession thanks to a jump ball, Mitchell and then Henry sinking their final four free throw attempts.

Campbell County dropped to 6-8 with the loss and plays at Lloyd Memorial on Wednesday.

ROYALS 65, CAMELS 59

CAMPBELL COUNTY – 13-13-19-14 — 59

MASON COUNTY – 21-8-21-15 — 65

Scoring

Campbell (59) – Davie 19, Gross 16, Hamilton 11, Jackson 11, Sorgenfrei 1, Williams 1

Mason (65) – Henry 20, Bierley 13, Butler 11, Mitchell 10, Hamilton 7, Walton 4

Game Stats

Field Goals: Campbell 24/45, Mason 24/53

3-Pointers: Campbell 5/13, Mason 7/22

Free Throws: Campbell 6/13, Mason 10/15

Rebounds: Campbell 29 (Davie 13), Mason 27 (Henry 10)

Assists: Campbell 13, Mason 14

Steals: Campbell 15, Mason 20

Turnovers: Campbell 22, Mason 17

Personal Fouls: Campbell 16, Mason 17

Records: Campbell County 6-8, Mason County 14-3