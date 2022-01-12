Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, January 12

AHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Arizona

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez, Semifinal, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan, Final

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals

