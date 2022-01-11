BROOKSVILLE — Bishop Brossart is just one game way from making it back to the Class “A” State tournament for the fourth straight year with the win over the Bracken County Lady Bears on Tuesday night, 36-25.

The first quarter started slow, but eventually both teams found their rhythm, making it 14-11, heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter Bracken would outscore the Lady ‘Stangs 8-5, tying the game going into the halftime. Nicole Archibald had a huge first half for the Lady Bears, putting up 11 points.

Brossart came out on fire in the third quarter going on a 12-2 run in the quarter, giving them the ten-point lead with just a quarter to go.

Bracken struggled in the second half, with their leading scorer Nicole Archibald heading to the bench with an injury, and the Lady Bears were already without their second leading scorer in Ella Johnson.

The fourth quarter started the same way the first quarter did. The first point wasn’t scored until under the four minute-mark, with a free throw by Olivia Lloyd. Brossart would score just five points but held Bracken to four.

Brossart came out on top anyways with an 11-point win.

Bracken County fell to 6-6, and Nicole Archibald led the team with 12 points, all in the first three quarters. She would be named to the All-Tournament team and Macie Sharp was named to the All-Academic team.

Bishop Brossart isn’t done just yet. They will participate in the championship on Thursday against Paris for a chance to go back to the Class “A” state tournament as they improve to 10-4.

LADY ‘STANGS 36, LADY BEARS 25

BISHOP BROSSART – 14-5-12-5 — 36

BRACKEN COUNTY – 11-8-2-4 — 25

Scoring

Bishop Brossart (36) — Lloyd 12, Kramer 6, Rowe 5, Fisher 5, Parker 4, Macht 4

Bracken County (25) – Archibald 12, Sharp 6, Riley 5, Kirk 2