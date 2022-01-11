HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY

Royals host 3D Winterfest Challenge, finish 1st

January 11, 2022 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County hosted the Winterfest NASP/IBO 3D Challenge over the weekend and took home first place. Instead of shooting at circular bullseyes, archers shot at 3D animal targets instead. (Mason County Athletics Twitter)

Mason County hosted the Winterfest NASP/IBO 3D Challenge over the weekend and took home first place.

Instead of shooting at a bullseye with points surrounding the circle, archers shoot at 3D animals for scoring. It’s a different twist from ordinary tournaments and the Royals won with a score of 1,622.

They topped Bourbon County (1,540 points) and West Union (1,263 points) in the challenge.

They’ll continue their season on Saturday at the Bourbon County Classic.

Harrison County’s Taylor Conway won the high school boys’ division with a 292 and 23 10’s. Harrison County’s Anastacia Goodman won the high school girls’ division with a 280 and 15 10’s.

