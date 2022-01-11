10TH REGION ALL “A” SEMIFINALS

Polar Bears a win away from first All “A” title since 1998

January 11, 2022 edennison Sports 0
Joshua Kalb For The Ledger Independent

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Polar Bears take down the defending runner-up Bishop Brossart in the 10th Region Class “A” Semifinals in convincing fashion, 62-45.

The Polar Bears were coming into the game with a big win over Augusta in the first round and they didn’t stop there.

Out of the gate Bracken caused five Brossart turnovers and outscored the Mustangs 21-10 in the first quarter. Blake Reed hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to give the Polar Bears the boost they needed.

Bishop Brossart climbed back in the second quarter outscoring Bracken, 11-8, and heading into the locker room at halftime down eight, 29-21.

Coach Adam Reed made the changes necessary at halftime and the Polar Bears came out to extend their lead to 13 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter ended in a free-throw shooting contest and Bracken won that contest as well, shooting 12-17 from the charity stripe.

Coach Reed said “We really wanted to make sure Brossart didn’t creep back in.”

The Mustangs couldn’t catch up, and the Polar Bears are now headed to their first Class “A” Championship since 2017.

Cayden Reed led Bracken County with 20 points, while Blake Reed was right behind him with 18 including five threes. Devante Jefferson added 12.

While the Polar Bears played well offensively, their defense disrupted Brossart from beginning to end, causing 18 Mustang turnovers.

David Govan led the team with 17 points, while making the All-Academic team and the All-Tournament team. Mason Sepate poured in 13 points as well.

Having home court advantage and playing in front their own fans gives the Polar Bears confidence, and the Igloo provided an extra man. Coach Reed played in an atmosphere like that when he played for the Polar Bears, and he shows his team how important it is. “These people will come and support, and when they come and support it’s going to be something you’ve never witnessed…they’re going to put you on a high you didn’t even know existed.” Reed told his team.

Bracken came out on top, but Coach Adam Reed doesn’t want to stop there. “We got our sights on the state tournament and Calvary Christian on Thursday.” Reed said.

The Polar Bears are hot right now, improving to 12-5, and they will face Calvary Christian on Thursday night in the championship for a shot to participate in the Class “A” State Tournament for the first time since 1998.

POLAR BEARS 62, MUSTANGS 45

BISHOP BROSSART – 10-11-9-15 — 45

BRACKEN COUNTY – 21-8-14-19 — 62

Scoring

Bishop Brossart (45) — Govan 17, Sepate 13, Schumacher 9, Woosley 5, Keller 1

Bracken County (62) – Cayden Reed 20, Blake Reed 18, Jefferson 12, Norton 5, Commodore 5, Reynolds 2

Records: Bishop Brossart 7-10, Bracken County 12-5

Trending Recipes