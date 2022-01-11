10TH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

Ruwe and Mulling combine for 55, Calvary downs Saints

January 11, 2022 edennison Sports 0
Ray Schaefer For The Ledger Independent

BROOKSVILLE – It seemed like Luke Ruwe and Ethan Mulling were everywhere.

Calvary Christian’s senior guards did a little of a lot to St. Patrick on Monday. Ruwe’s 32 points – including 20 in the first half – and Mulling’s 23 propelled the Cougars to the 10th Region All “A” finals with a 63-36 semifinal win at Bracken County High School.

“Once they get going, it’s hard to stop us,” Calvary Christian coach Orlando Donaldson said.

Scoring a combined 55 points – a shade over 87% of the Cougars’ offense – was impressive, but it wasn’t all. Ruwe had eight rebounds and four steals, and Mulling added 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Ruwe’s one-man streak started with the opening 15 seconds,when he knocked down a 15-foot jumper. The Saints’ Chase Walton (he led the Saints with 19 points) countered with a 5-footer about a minute later.

Calvary’s Caleb Howard saved a pass to Ruwe, who converted the layup with 5:31 left in the first quarter. About 30 seconds later, Ruwe made it 8-2.

Yet Donaldson wasn’t pleased with what his team did.

“Wake up! Wake up!” he screamed before calling a full timeout.

The Cougars woke up. Mulling’s two free throws and Ruwe’s a 3-pointer from the left corner gave Calvary Christian a 13-8 lead after eight minutes.

“I didn’t have to say too much,” Donaldson said. “It was just more of a look.”

St. Patrick’s Amari Myrick knocked down a 3 to close Calvary’s lead to 13-11. From there, it was as if the Cougars downed 10 energy drinks – a 14-2 run in a little more than four minutes put them ahead 27-13.

The Saints (3-12) didn’t fare much better in the third quarter – Walton’s six points was the entire offense. Calvary Christian, meanwhile, took a 45-25 lead.

“You’ve just got to keep on playing and keep on battling,” St. Patrick coach Tony Moore said. “I tell my kids every day, no matter what the score is, you’ve got to just keep on grinding.”

After the win, Ruwe and Mulling revealed their nicknames: Mulling was christened “Tshiebwe” for the University of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, while Ruwe chose “Jimmy Chitwood,” the character who hit the championship-winning shot in the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.”

“I just came out with the mindset to shoot,” Ruwe said. “They left me open, so I shot.”

COUGARS 63, SAINTS 36

ST. PATRICK—8-11-6-11—36

CALVARY CHRISTIAN—13-16-16-18—63

Scoring

St. Patrick (36) – R. Ignacio 3, Myrick 3, Poczatek 5, Walton 19, Swanger 3, Roush 3.

Calvary Christian (63) – Howard 2, Yusko 6, Mulling 23, Ruwe 32.

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: St. Patrick 7 (Walton 2, R. Ignacio, Myrick, Poczatek, Swanger, Roush); Calvary Christian 6 (Mulling 4, Yusko 2).

Free Throws: St. Patrick 3/3; Calvary Christian 6-8.

Team fouls: St. Patrick 9, Calvary Christian 8.

Records: Calvary Christian 11-4, St. Patrick 3-12.

