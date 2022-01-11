Previous 10th Region All “A” Champions

BOYS

1990 — Maysville

1991 — Maysville

1992 — Bracken County

1993 — Paris

1994 — Nicholas County

1995 — St. Patrick

1996 — Paris

1997 — Paris

1998 — Bracken County

1999 — St. Patrick

2000 — St. Patrick

2001 — Bishop Brossart

2002 — Paris

2003 — Bishop Brossart

2004 — Bishop Brossart

2005 — Bishop Brossart

2006 — Bishop Brossart

2007 — Bishop Brossart

2008 — Bishop Brossart

2009 — Calvary Christian

2010 — Bishop Brossart

2011 — Bishop Brossart

2012 — Bishop Brossart

2013 — Bishop Brossart

2014 — Bishop Brossart

2015 — Augusta

2016 — Bishop Brossart

2017 — Paris

2018 — Robertson County

2019 — Bishop Brossart

2020 — Bishop Brossart

2021 — Robertson County

GIRLS

1991 — Bracken County

1992 — N/A

1993 — Nicholas County

1994 — Nicholas County

1995 — Nicholas County

1996 — Bath County

1997 — Bishop Brossart

1998 — Bishop Brossart

1999 — Bishop Brossart

2000 — Bishop Brossart

2001 — Bishop Brossart

2002 — Paris

2003 — Bishop Brossart

2004 — Paris

2005 — Paris

2006 — Paris

2007 — Paris

2008 — Paris

2009 — Paris

2010 — Bracken County

2011 — St. Patrick

2012 — Bishop Brossart

2013 — Bishop Brossart

2014 — Bishop Brossart

2015 — Bracken County

2016 — Bracken County

2017 — Nicholas County

2018 — Nicholas County

2019 — Bishop Brossart

2020 — Bishop Brossart

2021 — Bishop Brossart

