Sharp shoooting: Bracken’s Sharp explodes in win over Augusta

BROOKSVILLE — Macie Sharp said she took one 3-point attempt in pregame warmups.
It missed.
Come gametime, Sharp couldn’t miss, knocking down five 3-pointers as Bracken County cruised to a 70-37 victory over Augusta in the 10th Region All “A” tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at The Igloo.
Sharp drained six of the Lady Bears 11 3-pointers in the contest, exploding for 25 points and eight rebounds as Bracken will now play in Tuesday’s semifinals against Bishop Brossart.
“I shot one three in warmups and I missed it. I hit my first one in the game and it just felt good so I kept shooting. Nicole did a really good job finding me. Wouldn’t have got those shots without her,” Sharp said.
Bracken led wire-to-wire in the contest, playing their first game in 17 days due to having to drop out of a holiday tournament and having a game snowed out this week.
Rest made for a nice recipe.
“We only would have been able to play with six players over the holidays. Had people hurt, teeth pulled,” Lady Bears coach Troy Archibald said. “Cut down on our turnovers, just made better decisions and shot the ball extremely well tonight. We shoot a lot in practice and it’s finally paying off.”
The 3-point barrage continued from Sharp’s teammates, Nicole Archibald hitting two in the second quarter, Sharp with five first half three’s of her own as Bracken raced out to a 36-14 halftime lead.
Bethany Kirk continued the deep threat, drilling three 3-pointers in the third as the Lady Bears lead grew to as much as 29 in the third.
Augusta couldn’t survive a cold shooting night from Bracken’s zone and also struggled with 17 turnovers and outrebounded 44-29 in the contest.
“Struggled moving the ball, we were very stagnant on the offensive side. Came out with good defensive intensity, but it seemed like every time they shot the ball it was going in. Macie Sharp she didn’t miss from the three. Before she even shot the ball you knew it was going in before she even shot it,” Lady Panthers coach William McKay said.
It’s the second lopsided result of the season in the county rivalry series, Bracken winning 57-34 on December 3, also in Brooksville.
“I don’t know if it’s tough matchup or just this gym. I know from playing and watching my sisters play in here and myself playing in here and coaching in here, it’s a tough place to come to play. I don’t know what comes in our heads when we walk in here, I’m still trying to figure that out from a player and coach perspective,” McKay said.
Laci Tackett led the Lady Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Following Sharp’s 25-point night was Archibald with 18 points, Kirk adding 11.
Bracken County’s previous game was December 21 against Bishop Brossart, who happens to be Tuesday’s opponent.
“They put a butt whooping on us when we played them down there. They beat us pretty good, we just have to prepare for it this time and I think it will be a lot different game,” Archibald said.
Tuesday’s tip is 7:30 p.m.
LADY BEARS 70, LADY PANTHERS 37
AUGUSTA — 5-9-9-14 — 37
BRACKEN COUNTY — 13-23-14-20 — 70
Scoring
Augusta (37) — Laci Tackett 11, Young 7, Jett 6, Hinson 5, Reagan Tackett 5, Jones 3
Bracken (70) — Sharp 25, Archibald 18, Kirk 11, Bess 4, Bauer 4, Riley 3, Ella Sharp 3, Kelsch 2
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Augusta 2, Bracken 11
Free Throws: Augusta , Bracken
Rebounds: Augusta 29 (L. Tackett 7), Bracken 44 (Sharp 8)
Turnovers: Augusta 17, Bracken 14
Personal Fouls: Augusta 20, Bracken 15
Records: Augusta 4-9, Bracken County 5-6