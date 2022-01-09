Royals claim 2A sectional title with win over Harrison

BROOKSVILLE — Nothing short of a game down to the wire is expected when Bracken County and Augusta meet.

Throw in the All “A” tournament stakes and some fireworks with it, and it was a classic at The Igloo on Saturday.

Bracken County was able to get the upper hand in it, Cayden Reed hitting JuShod Commodore for a layup with 5.5 seconds remaining giving the Polar Bears a 59-57 victory in the 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament quarterfinals.

“Cayden just being a point guard. I just cut to the basket and he hit me for a layup,” Commodore said.

In a game that featured intensity and emotions to the max that had three technical fouls come with it, it was the Polar Bears remaining the most composed in the final minute.

The Polar Bears led by eight with under two minutes to play, but three straight turnovers followed by a foul and technical foul on Devante Jefferson suddenly tied things up after LJ Conner hit three of four free throw attempts.

Jefferson wasn’t the only one disqualified after a technical foul, Conner Snapp hit with a tech and his fifth foul earlier in the fourth for Augusta. Blake Reed added a technical in the first half.

“I thought we’d be better emotionally this game, but I guess this game just does that,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “End of the day, we’ve got a couple of things we’ve got to clean up. But we fought, was down and closed the deal the last minute of the game.”

But Augusta’s 17th turnover of the night turned into two Blake Reed free throws to give the Polar Bears the lead back at 57-55 with 1:12 to play.

Kason Hinson answered on the other end with a pull-up in the lane to knot things at 57 with less than 40 seconds remaining.

Adam Reed trusts his guys to go make a play, so stayed away from calling a timeout.

“I like to not call so many timeouts and let them play through their stuff and see if they can come up with it on their own. End of the game we could have called timeout, but we feel comfortable with Cayden in the pick and roll, the high ball screen with Garrett. Garrett kind of slipped it, created a space for Cayden to get in there, found JuShod, JuShod finishes a tough layup, 59-57 us, we’ll take it,” Reed said.

They were able to dribble the clock down, Cayden Reed finding Commodore underneath the basket for a layup with just five seconds remaining.

The Panthers had one last shot after they called a timeout, but their 18th turnover of the night sealed their fate.

“All we can ask is have the ball at the end to try and win it. We thought if we could get a good clear shot off, we’d go for the win. That was the plan. Try to get a kick out and go for it all. When you play on the road and don’t want overtime, we were going for the win,” Hinson said.

Commodore happened to deflect a pass to force the final turnover, right spot, right time again in the closing seconds.

“We just sat down and guarded the second half. All we do in practice is play defense, all we do. We knew we had it at the end of the game because that’s all we do,” Commodore said. “I figured they’d try and make a play for Kason to shoot the shot. Just didn’t leave him, the pass surprised me, I didn’t think they’d throw that pass with me there.”

Augusta’s gameplan early on had them up 13-8 after a quarter of play, extending possessions and limiting Bracken County in the paint.

“Thought we did a good job early of getting in gaps and making them run long distances to get the help they want to do. Bracken does such a good job of helping and sometimes they overhelp and you have to be able to bust them when you can. Make them guard that hard a little bit longer,” Hinson said.

They’d take a 25-22 lead into halftime.

But as the turnovers started to mount up, so did transition points for the Polar Bears to take a 42-41 lead into the fourth. After Augusta opened with the first four points of the fourth, Bracken responded with a 13-2 run to take a 55-47 edge.

The Panthers then responded with eight straight in 38 seconds to suddenly tie it up.

After entering the season tabbed as one of the favorites to win the All “A” in the region, the Panthers will now have to watch the rest of the way, still without their primary big man Riley Mastin, missing his seventh straight game due to an injury.

“We don’t have anything to hang our head about at all. Coming into it, I don’t think a lot of people gave us a chance tonight without Riley. We’ve still got a really good basketball team. We’re okay. Probably not fair to Kason and some of these other guys that have put in a lot of effort and we were right there,” Hinson said. “The big thing is the second half of the season starts now. We’ll start preparing and getting ready for the district and we could very well face them again.”

Even without their leading rebounder, the Panthers won the battle of the boards 36-28, but the 17-8 turnover disadvantage proved to be costly.

Conner led the Panthers with 22 points, Kason Hinson adding 12, Kylan Hinson with eight points and 11 rebounds.

The win gets Bracken County to Tuesday’s semifinals to take on Bishop Brossart at 6 p.m.

“Typical Brossart team. Got a big guy down low that we really like. He’s aggressive, he’s physical and they’ve got some shooters on the perimeter and they’re going to guard. They’re going to guard on the perimeter and not make many mistakes,” Reed said.

The Polar Bears were led by Blake Reed with 32, Cayden Reed adding 10, Commodore with seven. Austin Norton led Bracken in rebounding with six and adding three points.

POLAR BEARS 59, PANTHERS 57

AUGUSTA — 13-12-16-16 — 57

BRACKEN COUNTY — 8-14-20-17 — 59

Scoring

Augusta (57) — Conner 22, Kason Hinson 12, Kylan Hinson 8, Archibald 6, Snapp 5, Kelsch 4

Bracken (59) — Blake Reed 32, Cayden Reed 10, Commodore 7, Jefferson 6, Norton 3, Reynolds 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Augusta 5, Bracken 5

Free Throws: Augusta 12/17, Bracken 22/30

Rebounds: Augusta 36 (Kylan Hinson 11), Bracken 28 (Norton 6)

Turnovers: Augusta 17, Bracken 8

Personal Fouls: Augusta 20, Bracken 16

Records: Augusta 8-8, Bracken County 11-5