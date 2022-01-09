Turnovers doom Lady Royals in 2A Sectional final

CYNTHIANA — The Kentucky 2A, Section 5 championship between Harrison County and Mason County took place on Saturday night at Harrison County.
In a slow offensive game featuring a combined 37 turnovers, Harrison would use defense to prevail, 34-31.
The Fillies had 15 turnovers and the Lady Royals had 22.
The Fillies started off the game with a 7-0 run before Mason County went on a 4-0 run themselves to make 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Mason County held Harrison to just two points in the second and scoring six of their own, which cut the deficit to three, for a 13-10 halftime score.
The Fillies made some halftime adjustments, to put some more offense on the board, and scored five straight, extending their lead to 21-17, heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter came down to the wire, when Macey Littleton hit three 3-pointers, two of them being back-to-back, to give the Lady Royals some life. Mason County would not lead the entire game but fought back to tie it at 31 with just a few minutes left.
Coach Kevin Bundy, who has had some experience in the Class A Tournament with Bishop Brossart, knew his team would keep fighting.
“We play hard every night though. I don’t want to say its an expectation or demand, but we do play hard every single night.” Bundy said
Coach Kim Marshall of Harrison County had a lot of confidence in her team in the final minutes.
Marshall said, “I told them we were fine…if they score, they score, we will come back down and execute on offense.”
The season leader in scoring for the Fillies, Gab Hatterick had a huge fourth quarter, with 5 points in the last half of the quarter. Between Hatterick’s free throw, that gave the Fillies the lead, and Hudgins calmly sinking two free throws to extend the lead to three, Harrison had some momentum.
The Fillies had the three-point lead and played great defense in the final minute to give them the win 34-31.
Hatterick led the fillies in scoring with 10, while Littleton led the Lady Royals in scoring with 12, including 3 three-pointers.
Mason County’s Hannah Adkins and Macey Littleton were named to the All-Tournament team, along with Harrison County’s Gab Hatterick, Kara Hines, and Caroline VanHook.
Mason County falls to 8-5 and Harrison County moves to 6-7 and will participate in the 2A State Tournament in Owensboro. Harrison County will take on the winner of Section 8, Rowan County, in the first round. The game takes place on Friday, January 14 at 6:30 PM, in Owensboro.
“The lessons you learn, good and bad, tend to stick with you.” Bundy said.
It was a loss for Mason County, but in this type of game, it can also be a learning experience, and the head coach for the Lady Royals will certainly use that for future games.
Coach Marshall was ecstatic about this win for the team. “That’s a huge win, it’s a huge opportunity for us.” Marshall mentioned how her team wasn’t in the top five in the region, and she knows wins like this help. “To take them down to Owensboro and play in the state championship and get to see some other great teams…that’s a great experience for our team.”
FILLIES 34, LADY ROYALS 31
HARRISON COUNTY – 11-2-8-13 — 34
MASON COUNTY – 4-6-7-2-14 — 31
Scoring
Harrison (34) — Hatterick 10, Hines 8, Hudgins 8, Custard 7, VanHook 1
Mason (31) – Littleton 12, Payne 5, Gibbs 5, Adkins 5, Sims 4
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Harrison 2, Mason 4
Free Throws: Harrison 10/13, Mason 5/8
Rebounds: Harrison 13, Mason 21 (Macey Littleton 6)
Turnovers: Harrison 15, Mason 22
Records: Harrison County 6-7, Mason County 8-5