Walton clears 1k, hopes to close career with some more W’s

St. Patrick’s Chase Walton recently became the 28th member of St. Patrick’s boys basketball program to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.
Entering his sophomore season, Walton had zero career points, transferring over from Mason County after playing for the Royals freshman team. He joined the Saints program in a complete turnover of its roster with graduates and transfers and has made the most of his opportunity since.
He got minutes right away and has started in 67 games, his 65th game when he was able hit the 1,000 point milestone in a December 28 game with Paris where he’d finish with 30 points.
“I didn’t know when I hit it during the game. Before the game I had it in my mind, but didn’t want it to affect my game,” Walton said. “Going from freshman ball to varsity my my sophomore year it really helped me get better the last few years because of that. I learned a lot.”
His role has expanded ever since, but one thing remained constant, being the Saints leading scorer and rebounder. As he enters the final stretch of his high school career, early on his primary responsibility was to rebound and man the post. Now he’s one of the team’s primary ball handlers and often times expected to get the offense going.
“He’s just so coachable. Often times we as coaches don’t have to call a play, he’s already on top of it,” Saints coach Tony Moore said. “He tells players what the situation is. We’re putting a lot on him and I think he’ll appreciate putting this stuff on him. When he gets to college level, things will have him prepared and we’re trying to tune him up for next level.”
Walton’s increased his scoring and rebounding every season and is well on pace to score over 500 points this season.
If Walton can keep his current pace up of 20 points per game and the Saints having 14 games scheduled plus postseason play, Walton can finish on the cusp of top 10 all-time in program history, Josh Owens holding the 10th spot with 1,358 career points. Walton currently has 1,045 career points.
He’ll also end with a hefty rebound total, last season’s COVID-shortened season probably going to keep him short of 1,000 career rebounds. He pulled down 507 rebounds in his first two seasons and has 142 through his first 13 games this year.
His scoring average is sixth best in the 10th Region, his rebounding at third best in the 10th.
“I just feel I’m good at reading where the ball is going to come off the rim. I try and put myself in a good spot to rebound the ball and being 6-foot-3 helps. Being in good spot and boxing out and helps rebounding the ball at a high level,” Walton said.
Walton’s primary focus to close out his high school career is getting the Saints to compete at a high level. They’ve been more competitive in games despite their 2-11 start. They were slated to play Paris in the 10th Region All “A” tournament quarterfinals on Saturday, but the Greyhounds had to forfeit due to COVID protocols.
They’ll now await the Calavary Christian-Robertson County winner on Monday in the semifinals.
Competing in the tournament and finishing out strong would mean a lot to Walton and four other seniors on the team.
“Just go out and compete and go win more games. We’ve been more competitive than last year. Having us five seniors has helped. Sam (Porter) and Caleb (Poczatek) have definitely helped. We have more depth now, if anyone was out last year we had seventh graders come in and that makes it tough. Having them on defense and offense has helped out a lot this year,” Walton said. “If we can do that, I just want to be a good leader to some of these younger players and to the team and help out as much as I can.”