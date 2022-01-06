Hughes continues climb to top of Lady Saints scoring list

With each passing game, St. Patrick senior Allison Hughes continues to climb up the Lady Saints all-time scoring list.

Entering this weekend’s 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament, Hughes sits in third all-time with 1,542 points. She also just played her 150th career varsity game on Monday against Augusta.

“It’s unbelievable to think when I was 12 and 13 playing against 18-year-olds and here I am,” Hughes said. “It all means a lot, especially where I started in seventh grade and the team has come so far. It’s been amazing to be a part of how far we’ve come and my teammates are a huge part of that.”

Hughes ascencion towards the top of the list started in seventh grade, a member of a rebuilding team that struggled with numbers and commitment to the program, a 5-23 record in what happened to be Arn’s first season with the team as well.

She scored 86 points in seventh grade, 190 in eighth, 171 during her freshman season, 411 sophomore, 458 junior and currently 228 as a senior. Her improvement each year shows in her numbers and with her offseason work put in each year.

“She’s a gamer. Even when she didn’t have the sklls in seventh grade like she does now, she hustled hard and put in work outside of practice. I preach to my kids all the time what makes you different? Everyone has the same amount of practice time, what makes you different is when no one is looking. She gets that work in on her own and takes it on herself to do that. That’s why she’s different,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

The 150-game marker gave Arn some time to reflect on where they were then and where they are now.

“I kind of cringed doing a retrospect. We’re certainly not finished on what we want to accomplish and have many goals to reach. But I’m very proud of where we’ve come since Allison’s seventh grade year,” Arn said.

The gradual change over the years points to Hughes and some of her teammates. They’ve bought in, committed themselves and the Lady Saints are no longer a doormat in the 39th District or the 10th Region for that matter.

“We had a hard time getting full time players. It was a tough choice for the kids. They had indoor soccer, jobs and Allie was a big part of that first group making that commitment,” Arn said. “It’s been a long time coming, it wasn’t a quick turnaround. With a small school like us, it’s always a struggle. Some years you have no one in the senior class, this year no sophomores and makes it hard some years.”

They’ve won 62 games over the last five seasons, including an 11-3 start to the 2021-22 season, their best start since the 2009-10 season when they made the All “A” championship. They’re hopeful their path this year is similar, but it doesn’t come easy as they’ll open up with Paris on Saturday at Bracken County at 12:30 p.m.

Paris is regarded as one of the top teams in the region and are currently ranked third in the latest 10th Region Media poll.

“We’ve got our work cut out and will have to play a complete game. We have confidence going into it, we didn’t play well the other night (loss to Augusta on Monday). But we see Saturday as a game that is winnable. Paris is really good, they do a good job of blocking out and getting up and down,” Arn said. “Our defense has been rolling, we’re getting into position and not playing as much with our hands. We’re passing the ball well, we just need to get better rebounding and our shooting come around a little bit. Every year we’ve taken another step, different steps every year and now we’re ready to compete with bigger fish in the region.”

While it’s Hughes final ride in the All “A” and her final months of her high school basketball career, they still have some goals to hit. Assuming health, COVID protocols and scheduling goes as planned, Hughes will finish as the school’s second all-time leading scorer, currently 106 points shy of Joanna Bess in second with 1,648 points. The program’s all-time leader is Margaret Klee with 2,012 points.

The 11 wins this season has them well on pace for their best season yet with Arn, their best season 16-14 in 2019-20.

Hughes is the lone senior on the team and has set aside some big goals for the team to reach. It starts this weekend when they take on Paris.

“Last couple of years we’ve had a good run, with this being my last year I’m hoping we can at least get to finals,” Hughes said. “If it doesn’t happen, the No. 1 goal is to win district. That’s the first thing that comes to my mind. We just have to keep practicing hard and get it done on the court. Only thing holding us back is ourselves.”

Hughes is also a soccer standout for the Lady Saints and recently picked up an offer from Thomas More to continue her academic and athletic career on the soccer field. She finished her Lady Saints career with 56 goals in four seasons.

“Soccer just comes more natural to me, played since I was four. Basketball is great because you hear about so much more about it in the media and around school, but soccer is definitely bigger to me,” Hughes said.