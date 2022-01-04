NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1

2. Duke 11-1 1447 2

3. Purdue 12-1 1376 3

4. Gonzaga 11-2 1336 4

5. UCLA 8-1 1287 5

6. Kansas 11-1 1237 6

7. Southern Cal 12-0 1015 7

8. Arizona 11-1 1013 9

9. Auburn 12-1 976 11

10. Michigan St. 12-2 934 10

11. Iowa St. 12-1 896 8

12. Houston 12-2 849 12

13. Ohio St. 9-2 819 13

14. Texas 11-2 640 17

15. Alabama 10-3 589 19

16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18

16. Providence 13-1 560 21

18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14

19. Villanova 9-4 437 22

20. Colorado St. 10-0 386 20

21. LSU 12-1 371 16

22. Xavier 11-2 270 23

23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24

24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15

25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

