NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

January 4, 2022 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1

2. Stanford 9-3 694 2

3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3

4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4

5. NC State 12-2 636 5

6. Indiana 11-2 578 8

7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7

8. Michigan 12-1 540 9

9. Texas 10-1 483 12

10. Maryland 10-4 478 6

11. UConn 6-3 462 11

12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14

13. LSU 14-1 365 19

14. Baylor 10-3 355 10

15. Georgia 12-2 318 13

16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16

17. Duke 10-2 232 15

18. BYU 10-1 183 18

19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24

20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17

21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20

22. Iowa 7-3 119 21

23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 –

24. South Florida 10-4 92 22

25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

