Sports on TV

Another trying year it was in 2021, but we got through it.

Times are certainly different, as are sports. But at least we were able to attend more events without restriction, continue to move forward and see our favorite teams and players out there on the playing field.

One thing that 2020 taught me, is don’t take anything for granted. With such a long pause on sports activity that year, it made me realize how big a part sports played in our lives. It does a community good to have sports, sporting events and activities. It teaches life lessons and gives you the opportunity to learn from those.

As we move forward into 2022, let’s look at some of the memorable moments of the year that was 2021.

Happy New Year to all. Wishing you health, wealth and happiness.

Here’s some of the most memorable moments:

— Game on: Winter sports season begins in January

The regular winter sports season was pushed back to the start of January 4, practices put on pause. By a 12-5 vote from the KHSAA Board of Control panel, the go-ahead was given to start play in January.

The pause on activity included all winter sports in basketball, bowling, competitive cheer, dance, indoor track and field, swimming and wrestling.

The setup voted on for basketball allowed a 10-week regular season.

— Mason County Royals winning streak

Off to a 5-3 start and coming off a thumping to George Rogers Clark, the Royals rattled off 14 wins in a row, created some buzz and excitement in the community with their fast paced style of play and ran the table all the way to the 10th Region semifinals. The momentum was on their side and even held a double-digit lead over GRC in the regional semis, but the team from Winchester ended up prevailing. Still a lot to bring home for a Royals season that brought a lot of hope for the program for the future.

— Justin Becker the top Devil

The Robertson County senior set the all-time scoring mark on December 14 in a game against Bluegrass United. Becker needed 25 points coming in to the game to break Kyle King’s record of 2,328 points and Becker broke it with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. He’s off to a sensational start to the season, averaging 40 points per game and his next feat is 1,000 career rebounds followed by the 3,000 point mark.

— Robertson County All “A” title, district title, Kelsch resigns

It was another record-setting season in Mt. Olivet as the Black Devils claimed their second All “A” title in school history and won back-to-back 38th District titles for the first time in program history. The senior class went 80-31 in their four years of high school to go with back-to-back 38th District titles and two 10th Region All “A” championships, firsts for the program. They set the standard for Robertson County basketball and put the pedestal high for the future. With the mass exodus of graduates, their head coach Patrick Kelsch also decided to step away, dealing with some health issues. Pretty safe to say they may never see a stretch of basketball success quite like that again.

— Mason boys and girls indoor track takes home state titles

Even longtime Mason County track and field and cross country coach Mark Kachler was stunned. The Royals and Lady Royals brought home indoor titles from Louisville. “I thought about it all the way on the drive home. It’s probably one of the two most surprising things that happened to me in my 20 years plus of coaching,” Kachler said. It was the first time since 2013 the state meet wasn’t held in Maysville and for the boys it was their first title since 2015, and after six straight years of finishing runner-up to Rockcastle County, the Lady Royals broke through for first.

— Lady Saints repeat in volleyball

Despite a late coaching change two weeks prior to the season, St. Patrick was able to win another 39th district title. Their two-year run has been dominant, winning 14 of 15 district matchups in that timeframe.

— Maysville Bulldog night

Unity. A time to bring Maysville together. That’s what Mason County wanted to do when they hosted Maysville Bulldog night at The Fieldhouse on December 10 when they hosted Augusta. They welcomed Bulldog alumni to The Fieldhouse, greeted them with a tribute video, recognized them at halftime and the Royals even donned the black and yellow Bulldog jerseys.

— Lewis softball Final Four

What a Cinderella season it was for the Lewis County softball team. Not only with their first regional title in program history, but they kept turning heads as they made the Final Four at the state tournament. Emily Cole dazzled in the circle, Kayla Sullivan provided clutch hit after clutch hit and the Lady Lions just kept winning. The future is bright, only two seniors graduated as they’ll now be expected to repeat in the 16th.

— Lions 3-peat in 63rd for basketball

With Mr. March or Sam O’Keefe no longer there, Lewis County still found a way to hold the top spot in the district with Scott Tackett and company. The Lions 3-peated in the 63rd District with an overtime victory over Raceland on their home floor.

— Kirk wins 10th Region COY

Mason County coach Brian Kirk won the KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year after guiding the Royals to a 16-3 regular season record that ended with a 11-game winning streak. Despite losing seven seniors and 80 percent of their offense, the Royals surprised the rest of the region with their surge during the 2020-21 season. Kirk is in his third season with the team and sports a 52-32 record prior to this season. Kirk surpassed the 100 career victory mark on Jan. 19 in a win over Nicholas County, prior stops at Augusta (2015-18) and Burgin (2012-15) helping him get to the milestone.

— Royals win first district title since 2013, end Fleming’s streak

The people of Maysville had to wonder when they were ever going to beat Fleming County again. Their day finally came when it mattered most, knocking off the Panthers 8-0 on November 12 to claim their first district title since the 2013 season. It also ended a nine-game losing streak to the Panthers. In Joe Wynn’s first season, the Royals were able to achieve a nine-win season and have a good nucleus back as they’ll look to repeat in 2022.

— Royals golf repeats in region in record fashion

The Mason County boys’ golf team shot 287 to claim the 12th Region title for the second straight year, shooting the lowest score in a Northeastern Kentucky regional tournament since at least 1961, prior to 1960, the tournament was a 36-hole event. They followed it up with a top five finish at the state tournament, capping a two-year run with two region championships and a seventh and fifth place finish at state, respectively.

— Augusta repeats in region, makes history with 4th place finish at state cross country

Augusta finished off a storybook season in which they repeated as the region champ and took home a state trophy with a fourth place podium finish at the Class A state meet. The Panthers had their top five runners finish in the top 50 to get there. They were led by Matthew Jones (18:28) in 20th, Grayson Miller (18:35) in 25th, Bryant Curtis (18:36) in 27th, Conner Snapp (18:58) in 45th and Mike Jones (19:05) in 47th.

— Lady Royals top four for fourth straight year in cross country

Prior to 2018, podium finishes for the Mason County girls’ cross country team rarely happened. Come 2021, it’s a normal occasion. For the fourth straight year the Lady Royals earned themselves a podium finish by placing fourth at the KHSAA Class AA state meet at the Bourbon County course in Paris. In 2018, the Lady Royals finished third in the AA meet. Friday came with a third straight fourth place finish, a goal the team sets basically on an annual basis, and continues to meet the goal.

— Williams transfers to UK to close out collegiate baseball career

Darren Williams has found his next home and won’t have to go too far to get there. He’ll head about 30 minutes northwest from Richmond to Lexington to play his final year of collegiate baseball. The Mason County alum and EKU grad has one season of eligibility left and will be a grad transfer for the University of Kentucky. Williams really found his groove towards the end of the 2021 season with the Colonels, compiling a 2.41 ERA over his last eight starts in which he pitched 56 innings, allowed 42 hits, 15 earned runs, struck out 62 and walked 15.

— Hamm makes move to D-1

Ryan Hamm has made it to the Division I coaching ranks. After spending the last seven seasons as an assistant at Division II Saint Leo and Lindenwood, the Mason County grad was brought on to Cal State Fullerton’s coaching staff as the Director of Operations. Hamm was a member of Mason County’s 2008 state championship team, as well as the 2006 and 2009 10th Region championship teams.

— Fleming rallies around loss of teammate to beat Bath

Even before their 61st District semifinal win or go home game with Bath County, Fleming County knew Buddy Morgan was there with them. The Panthers’ senior catcher died just days before the Panthers played to extend their season from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident. A little more than 48 hours later, the Panthers were playing to continue their season. With the “415” rally cry up on the scoreboard before the game, Morgan’s No. 4 spray painted on the field behind the plate and a moment of silence for the team’s primary catcher and leading hitter. And they ended with the number four, blanking Bath County in a 4-0 emotional victory.

— Kalb and Campbell win region

Mason County’s Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell became the first boys’ doubles team from the program to win the regional title since 2007. They finished with a 17-3 record in doubles play during the 2021 season, including going undefeated in 10th Region action.

— Richmond wins first Chippeways title, wins Laurel Oaks too, Knox 3-peats

Corey Richmond left no doubt who the best golfer in the area was over the summer. He won his first ever Chippeways title at Maysville Country Club and followed that up with a win at the Laurel Oaks Classic. B.J. Knox continued to have success at Kenton Station, winning the Firecracker for the third straight year.

— Ralph Davis, Gerry Calvert, Albert Cummins

Some legendary sports figures from the area died in 2021. Lewis County and University of Cincinnati alum Ralph Davis, Maysville Bulldog and University of Kentucky alum Gerry Calvert and Brooksville and University of Kentucky alum Albert Cummins all passed away in 2021.

— Payne ends HS career with two medals at state

Rachel Payne’s career as a Lady Royal on the athletic playing field spans many years and milestones. She was the Lady Royals leading scorer in soccer in each of the past three seasons with 65 goals scored in her high school career. She also excelled on the basketball court, leading the Lady Royals in scoring the past two seasons and amassing 977 points in her hardwood career, a COVID-shortened senior season keeping her from the 1,000-point mark. She was selected to the 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Region second team this past season.

On the track, the 300-meter hurdles was her best event, winning a Class AA, Region 6 title this season and also winning the 100-meter hurdles at the region meet. She also snagged a pair of runner-up finishes at the state indoor meet in March, finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles and the high jump. She closed out her high school career with a pair of medals at the state tournament in June.

— Commonwealth Cup stays strong

The two-man tournament at Laurel Oaks continues to be the biggest golf tournament in the surrounding area. The unique format drives interest, with 74 teams registered this year. Matt Epperson and Jeremy Martin won the championship flight as the tournament looks forward to a third year.

— Liles signs with Morehead

Logan Liles signed to play Division I golf at Morehead State in November. Impressive considering there’s not a golf course in Lewis County. Liles’ list of high school golf honors included first team All-State this year; runner-up in the Region 12 tournament; and finishing tied for 30th at state. Liles is also a member of a select club – he is one of only eight Lewis County athletes since 1956 to sign an NCAA Division I scholarship. The others: the late Ralph Davis, basketball, University of Cincinnati, 1956; Eddie Scott, basketball, MSU, 1970; Corky Prater, football, Eastern Kentucky, 1975; Mort Bertram, golf, University of Kentucky, 1975; Andy Plummer, golf, Austin Peay State University, 1985; Billy Howell, basketball, MSU, 1999; and Tanner Barton, track and field, University of Louisville, 2014.

— Maysville Classic returns

After a year off, the Maysville Classic “Dirt Bowl” returned to action over the summer at the downtown Maysville Gym. Former University of Cincinnati player Jarron Cumberland was named MVP as the Cincy Bulldogs took home the title.

— Lady Royals host inaugural golf invitational

The game of golf is growing in Maysville for the ladies. The girls’ golf team hosted the inaugural Mason County Invitational at Laurel Oaks and had over 30 golfers in it from a variety of schools. The event is set to be bigger in 2022 with Laurel Oaks being the host for the girls’ 12th Region tournament. Mason County had over 10 players on their team this season, a big increase from prior years when they struggled to fill the allotment of five in tournaments.

— Fleming girls soccer plays in regional final

Making their first ever regional championship appearance, the Lady Panthers fell short, 3-0 to East Carter in the 16th Region Championship game. Fleming County ended their season at 14-8, their second most wins in a season in program history. For a program that got started up in 2004 and won eight games from 2004-09, they continue to climb the ladder, last year winning their first ever district championship, this year repeating as the 61st District champion and winning just their second ever regional tournament game.

— Spencer, Pinkley district coach, Player of the Year

Fleming County football coach Bill Spencer and Panther senior Logan Pinkley won the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 3A, 6th District Coach and Player of the Year. Spencer led the Panthers to an 8-4 record, their fourth time in the last six seasons they’ve won at least eight games. They won 16 straight district games until losing to Mason County in the district championship. In 11 seasons, Spencer has guided the Panthers to 73 wins and three district championships. Pinkley caught 46 passes for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns at receiver and also had a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Defensively he made 25 tackles and had an interception as a defensive back. He finished his high school career with 129 receptions, 1,970 yards and 21 touchdowns.

— Blake Reed explodes for 51, program single game record

Bracken County’s Blake Reed exploded for a program record 51 points in a December 22 game against Williamstown. It sets a program record for points in a single game as Reed is set to surpass the 2,000 point marker for his career.