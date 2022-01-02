2021-22 Bowl Glance

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Coastal Carolina 47, N. Illinois 41

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

W. Kentucky 59, Appalachian St. 38

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

SC State 31, Jackson St. 10

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Fresno St. 31, UTEP 24

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

UAB 31, No. 12 BYU 28

LendingTree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Liberty 56, E. Michigan 20

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Utah St. 24, Oregon St. 13

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Marshall 21

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 24, Missouri 22

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Frisco, Texas

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

UCF 29, Florida 17

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), canceled

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

W. Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), canceled

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

No. 21 Houston 17, Auburn 13

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Texas Tech 34, Mississippi St. 7

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3), canceled

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), canceled

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa St. 13

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

No. 14 Oklahoma 47, No. 15 Oregon 32

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Purdue 48, Tennessee 45, OT

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

No. 11 Michigan St. 31, No. 13 Pittsburgh 21

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Wisconsin 20, Arizona St. 13

Friday, Dec. 31

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 20 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Cent. Michigan 24, Washington St. 21

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), canceled

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

No. 22 Arkansas 24, Penn St. 10

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 25 Kentucky 20, No. 17 Iowa 17

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 7 Ohio St. 48, No. 10 Utah 45

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

No. 6 Baylor 21, No. 8 Mississippi 7

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

Houston

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Championship

Indianapolis

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

