Dragons take home MCIT in overtime over Collins

December 31, 2021
Warren Central came into the Mason County Invitational Tournament as the most impressive team on paper and left as the most impressive team on the court.

The Dragons won the MCIT on Thursday with a 57-52 overtime victory over Collins in a well played, hard fought contest between the two.

While they were tested each night with some quality competition, when they got going, Warren Central was tough to stop.

“Loved it here. Great games for us that made us compete. Three wins against three really good teams,” Dragons coach William Unseld said. “Got some fight in us, got some grit, got some fight. We still have a little ways to go until we touch our ceiling. We’re going to be pretty scary when we get there. We’ve got a bunch of juniors that played a shortened season last year. I like my chances.”

It was a slow start for the two, Collins implementing their physical style to keep the game low scoring, the Dragons leading 7-6 after a quarter of play.

The Dragons used a 5-0 run before the half to take a 23-18 lead into the break.

They continued to stay ahead, but the Titans relentlessness and a 8-0 run gave them a 35-32 a minute into the fourth, Kenyon Goodin with back-to-back dunks near the end of the third to give them a 33-32 lead into the fourth.

But the Dragons used a 10-0 run of their own to get the lead back at 42-35, but Collins answered with a run of their own, 8-0 again as Xavier Jordan’s triple gave them a 43-42 advantage with 1:23 to play.

Izayiah Villafuerte hit a triple to give the Dragons a 45-43 edge, but Aaron Thompson tied it up 20 seconds later from a layup.

Each team had one last look to win it, but great defense on both ends denied any game winning bucket.

The Dragons took control in the overtime locking down defensively and ending the contest with an 8-3 run.

“Best four minutes at the end of the game. We were sluggish, sat around a lot today. Collins plays that way, they make you play ugly. They guard, I told my coaches it would have been nice to play Mason County to be in that tournament atmosphere, but the best thing about Collins is it will be different than anybody else we play. So now we get the experience of how they play, they were going to make it ugly. Close, low scoring, won’t be in the 80’s, thought if we got to the 60’s we’d be in good shape,” Unseld said. “I was proud of my kids for fighting. You don’t play good and still win that tells me we’re going to be pretty good.”

Chappelle Whitney earned MVP honors for Warren Central after averaging 18 points per game over the three games.

Jaiden Lawrence and Omari Glover also earned all-tournament honors for the Dragons.

Kenyon Goodin and Aaron Thompson earned all-tournament honors for the Titans. Goodin finished with 19 on Thursday, Thompson with 14, Jordan adding 11.

DRAGONS 57, TITANS 52 (OT)

WARREN CENTRAL — 7-16-9-13-12 — 57

COLLINS — 6-12-15-12-7 — 52

Scoring

Warren Central (57) — Whitney 14, Glover 12, Lawrence 10, Villafuerte 10, Jefferson 5, Walkup 4, Unseld 2

Collins (52) — Goodin 19, Thompson 14, Jordan 11, Ledford 6, Baird 2

Records: Warren Central 9-1, Collins 9-2

