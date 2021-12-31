Henry hits 1K, Royals take third in MCIT

It wasn’t a matter of if, it was just a matter of when for Terrell Henry to reach the 1,000 career point marker.

Coming into Thursday’s third place game of the Mason County Invitational Tournament, Henry needed 26 points to hit the mark and become the 26th Royal ever to do so.

Henry hit the mark with a free throw in the fourth, finishing with 29 points as the Royals topped Bryan Station 78-74 to come away with third in their home tournament.

Henry is always the first to give praise to his teammates for his success and did so again on Thursday after the game.

“It’s special. It’s special considering my brother Dorian hit it, my cousin Pig (Antwavon Williams) hit it, definitely a great honor to hit it and be in the 1,000 point club with Mason County greats,” Henry said. “It’s always my teammates, they find me all the time. Coach Kirk, the work I put in the offseason, it’s definitely special. I just knew if I continued to work hard in the offseason every day I’d eventually get to this level.”

His unselfishness started with one of the first plays of the game, diving on the floor for a loose ball to get the Royals out in transition for a KG Walton layup.

“Huge milestone here at Mason County. Only 26 kids to do it here. Just shows how rich the tradition of the program is,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Terrell has reached the milestone from his work ethic. The kid gets in here, gets shots up, extra work, watches film. So many things that he does so well that you don’t even have to coach. He plays the game the right way. As a teammate, there’s nobody else you want to play with. He plays the game the right way. First possession of the game he hits the floor first, All-Region, maybe the 10th Region player of the year and he gets us started by doing that. Those are the plays that he makes, they don’t show up on the stat sheet, but those are the kind of kids you want to coach and be on your team.”

Henry’s big second half help propelled the Royals, scoring 19 points, 12 in the third as Mason County played their cleanest game of the tournament with just seven turnovers and hit 28-of-37 free throw attempts in the contest.

Henry, Nate Mitchell, Walton and Philip Bierley all played 32 minutes in the game. They combined for 74 points while the four combined to commit just two turnovers.

“Four guys, 32 minutes after three tough games back-to-back-to-back and not one of them had more than one turnover. That shows you a lot from a coaching standpoint of where we’re at and the things we can continue to do moving forward,” Kirk said.

The game was tight throughout, the largest lead at eight when the Royals took a 71-63 advantage in the fourth. The score was tied 18-18 after one, the Royals up 38-36 at the half. The Defenders took a 55-54 lead into the fourth, a 14-6 run getting the Royals their largest lead of the night.

But Station battled to get within three, but Mitchell’s free throw with under two seconds remaining sealed the deal for the Royals, Mitchell ending with 25 points and hitting 13-of-16 from the line.

Henry’s 29 came in a variety of ways, hitting three 3-pointers, knocking down 8-of-10 free throws from the line and scoring in the paint. His two 3-pointers at the end of the first half and one near the horn at the end of the third proved to be big momentum boosters for him and the team.

“Definitely that 3-pointer. Nate found me on it, seen it go straight in and I feel like that just got me started for the second half,” Henry said.

Walton added 12, Bierley chipping in eight with a team-high seven rebounds.

The Defenders won the rebounding battle 36-23 in the contest to help keep them in it. They were led by JMarious Lindsay and Jaden Biggers with 15 points apiece, Jalen Green adding 12, Bless Kamuena with 10 points and eight rebounds as they dropped to 4-6 on the season.

The Royals improved to 10-3 on the season as they move into 2022 facing Ryle on the road on Tuesday.

“We’re 10-3 now and we’re not even clicking on all cylinders. This is a dangerous ball team and the big picture is still in front of us. We’ve got to continue to trust each other, trust the process and get that one percent better each day,” Kirk said.

ROYALS 78, DEFENDERS 74

BRYAN STATION — 18-18-19-19 — 74

MASON COUNTY — 18-20-16-24 — 78

Scoring

Bryan Station (74) — Lindsay 15, Biggers 15, Green 12, Kamuena 10, Cairel 7, Cutwright 5, Dunn 5, DeLosSantos 3, Mulder 2

Mason County (78) — Henry 29, Mitchell 25, Walton 12, Bierley 8, Hamilton 4

Game Stats

Field Goals: Station 31/57, Mason 22/45

3-Pointers: Station 5/18, Mason 6/15

Free Throws: Station 7/15, Mason 28/37

Rebounds: Station 36 (Kamuena 8), Mason 23 (Bierley 7)

Assists: Station 3, Mason 7

Steals: Station , Mason 10

Turnovers: Station 11, Mason 7

Personal Fouls: Station 24, Mason 13

Records: Mason County 10-3, Bryan Station 4-6