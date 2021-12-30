Dragons lose lead, pull away in fourth against Defenders

In a game that featured 47 fouls and 59 free throws, it was Collins coming out on top over Mason County.

The Titans dominated the battle of the boards in a 60-53 victory over the Royals to move on to Thursday’s championship of the MCIT.

The game didn’t have much of a flow in a physical battle that was called pretty loosely with the officials letting them play early on, but as the game went on, so did the whistles.

The Titans outrebounded the Royals 41-27 in the contest, creating numerous second chance points opportunities and what helped them prevail.

“I feel like Collins outworked us for 32 minutes. We got outrebounded by 14 and most nights we are undersized and rebounding is always one of our most important keys that we’ve got to at least compete on the boards. I felt like tonight we had one or two guys try and rebound and we’ve got to have all five guys try to rebound to help with transition,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

Titans coach Chris Gaither praised his teams adaptability to the way the game was officiated, loose at first before things tightened up. They were able to fight off a furious late rally from the Royals in which their 54-45 lead with a minute to play suddenly turned into a 3-point game in the closing seconds.

“What I’ve seen so far up here is the officials are letting you play for the most part. Especially when you put the ball on the floor, a lot of hand checking, lot of chucking. It was a physical game,” Gaither said. “We talk about adaptability, we’ll play teams across different regions, our region calls it a lot closer and don’t let you get as physical. More about adaptability at each place. We thought we were physical and did a good job with it and then there’s 47 fouls called. Our kids adapted and adjusted well to that.”

The Royals had a chance to tie, but were unable to come up with a game-tying triple, the Titans closing things out with a breakaway layup and two free throws.

Mason County jumped out to a 16-12 lead after one, but Kenyon Goodin started to make his presence felt during a 13-2 Collins run in which Goodin scored nine of the points to give the Titans a 25-18 lead.

With Terrell Henry in foul trouble with three fouls at the 5:00 mark in the second quarter, the Royals were able to clamp down defensively and only trail 25-23 at the half.

“Our guys did a good job off the bench to really manage that situation knowing the foul trouble we were facing. Give credit to our bench to keep the composure, keep the game within reach and go in at halftime only down two considering the foul trouble that we had,” Kirk said.

Mason County had just one field goal in the second quarter on a night they shot poorly, 35 percent from the field and 18 percent from three while missing 11 free throws.

“We avoided a lot of contact. We missed a lot of easy shots around the rim that most times we normally hit. Tonight unfortunately those shots didn’t go in, but we missed 11 free throws too. You can say fatigue, you can say whatever, but at the end of the night in order to win big games you have to be able to hit free throws in crunch situations. No excuse for those, we have to do a better job of stepping up to the line and knocking those down,” Kirk said.

After Philip Bierley’s layup gave the Royals a 33-32 lead in the third, the Titans ended the quarter on a 8-1 run that included a technical foul from Kirk.

Things got even messier in the fourth with 20 fouls called and 36 free throws attempted in the frame.

Collins led by as much as nine in the fourth, but some missed free throws and turnovers allowed the Royals back in it, but were unable to find the tying bucket in the final minute.

“Credit to them. They’ve got guys that can get to the rim, guys that can play. It was a highly competitive game in a good tournament. This gets you ready for region tournament time,” Gaither said. “The rebounding was a big success for us tonight. Really proud of our guys there and embracing the physicality part.”

The Titans now face Warren Central in Thursday’s championship game at 6 p.m. Goodin finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in the contest, Xavier Jordan added 12 points.

The Royals get Bryan Station in the third place game at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Henry finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Nate Mitchell adding 16 points.

TITANS 60, ROYALS 53

COLLINS — 12-13-15-20 — 60

MASON COUNTY — 16-7-11-19 — 53

Scoring

Collins (60) — Goodin 29, Jordan 12, Cochran 5, Thompson 5, Hutzel 4, Baird 3, Ledford 2

Mason County (53) — Henry 23, Mitchell 16, Bierley 5, Walton 3, Hamilton 2, Booker 2, Butler 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Collins 19/47, Mason 16/45

3-Pointers: Collins 3/14, Mason 3/16

Free Throws: Collins 19/30, Mason 18/29

Rebounds: Collins 41 (Goodin 9), Mason 27 (Henry 10)

Assists: Collins 6, Mason 4

Steals: Collins 9, Mason 13

Turnovers: Collins 15, Mason 10

Personal Fouls: Collins 22, Mason 25

Records: Collins 9-1, Mason County 9-3