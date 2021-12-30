MASON COUNTY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Dragons lose lead, pull away in fourth against Defenders

December 30, 2021
Warren Central is clicking so much right now, they held two different 20-point leads against Bryan Station on Wednesday during the MCIT semifinals.

The Dragons built a 45-24 first half lead only to see it evaporate with the Defenders tying things up at 57 late towards the third quarter. They’d then go on a 29-9 run from there to eventually pull away from Bryan Station for a 86-72 victory.

The balance was there for the Dragons as they’ll head to Thursday’s championship game to face Collins. Four different players scored in double figures led by Chappelle Whitney with 26 points followed by Omari Glover with 18, Damarion Walkup with 17 and Jaiden Lawrence chipping in 13.

The Defenders got back into it thanks to the play of JMarious Lindsay with 20 first half points, his personal 9-0 run starting their comeback charge late in the first half. But as they did the night before to the leading scorer by the half, the Dragons locked in on Lindsay and held him to five second half points.

The win gets Warren Central to 8-1.

Bryan Station now plays in the third place game against Mason County. Trenton Cutwright and Jaden Biggers added 13 points apiece for the Defenders, who dropped to 4-5 on the season.

DRAGONS 86, DEFENDERS 72

WARREN CENTRAL — 28-21-13-24 — 86

BRYAN STATION — 14-27-16-15 — 72

Scoring

Warren Central (86) — Whitney 26, Glover 18, Walkup 17, Lawrence 13, Jefferson 7, Villafuerte 5

Bryan Station (72) — Lindsay 25, Cutwright 13, Biggers 13, Bless 8, Mulder 5, Dunn 3, Green 2, Carpenter 2, Cairel 1

Records: Warren Central 8-1, Bryan Station 4-5

