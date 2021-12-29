Commodores take command in fourth over Fleming

A struggle in the fourth quarter came back to haunt Fleming County for the second straight day.

The Panthers built a nine-point third quarter lead and went into the final frame with a 47-44 advantage, but were outscored 21-9 in the fourth to fall to Perry County Central in the consolation semifinals of the Mason County Invitational Tournament Wednesday at The Fieldhouse.

After losing a six-point fourth quarter lead the day before, the Panthers are still learning ways to close out games.

“Just part of the maturation of a young team and trying to get over the hump against great teams,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said.

The game was tight throughout, the Panthers nine-point third quarter lead the largest until the closing seconds.

If the Panthers are to pinpoint what went wrong down the stretch, turnovers would be it as they committed 21 on the day.

“Shot the ball well today, 33 percent from the arc, 79 percent from the line, 49 percent overall. That’s good enough to win, 21 turnovers is not good enough to win. That was the Achilles’ heel tonight for sure,” Biggs said. “End of the third, beginning of the fourth they went to a 2-2-1 press and I had to call a timeout three times in a row because we didn’t get into our press offense. We got to know to do that without me having to call a timeout.”

With things tied at 54 with less than three minutes to play, a missed foul call turned into a technical foul on Panthers coach Buddy Biggs and they couldn’t recover from there, the Commodores closing out the game on a 11-2 run.

The win gets Perry County Central into the fifth place game to take on Walton-Verona. The Commodores were led by Rydge Beverly with 19 points and named Player of the Game. Lanse McKenzie had a big second half with 14 of his 17 points in the final 16 minutes.

The Panthers head to the seventh place game on Thursday to take on the other Panthers of Augusta. Larkin McKee led the way with 15 points for Fleming, Jayden Argo and Adam Hargett scoring 14 apiece.

“We came over here knowing we could go 3-0 or 0-3. Maybe we go 1-2, maybe we go 0-3, the ideal is to come here and play great competition. Regardless of what happens tomorrow, we’ve accomplished that. We’re going to be a better team tomorrow than we were three days ago,” Biggs said.

COMMODORES 65, PANTHERS 56

FLEMING COUNTY — 16-12-19-9 — 56

PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL — 19-8-17-21 — 65

Scoring

Fleming County (56) — McKee 15, Argo 14, Hargett 14, Hickerson 8, High 3, Jolly 2

Perry Central (65) — Beverly 19, McKenzie 17, Napier 15, Brock 6, Day 4, Woods 2, Knight 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Fleming 20/41, Perry 28/48

3-Pointers: Fleming 5/15, Perry 3/12

Free Throws: Fleming 11/14, Perry 6/9

Rebounds: Fleming 20 (Hargett 7), Perry 27 (McKenzie 8)

Assists: Fleming 11 (Jolly 6), Perry 7

Steals: Fleming 10, Perry 13

Turnovers: Fleming 21, Perry 16

Personal Fouls: Fleming 11, Perry 15

Records: Fleming County 7-4, Perry County Central 12-2