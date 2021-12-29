Bearcats bruise past Augusta

A first half in which Walton-Verona was able to get pretty much what they wanted offensively proved to be just enough as they were able to hold off Augusta late in the MCIT consolation semifinals.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 51-34 halftime lead and came away with a 87-79 victory.

Augusta was able to get the deficit within six late, but couldn’t inch any closer to drop their second straight game in the tournament.

“Second half we started playing basketball and not worrying about them riding us and whatever else was happening. We adjusted on the mental side of that. Most teams are doing that to us and we have to adjust to that because it’s going to continue. The physicality is going to continue and we have to learn how to deal with it,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

Rebounding was the Panthers bug-a-boo, the Bearcats holding a 40-18 edge on the glass. A lot of those turned into second chance or transition points for Walton-Verona, who also shot it well from the outside, hitting 13 3-pointers in the game.

“Lot of people are making tough shots. The big thing was rebounding, you get outrebounded like we did. We had 21 assists, we obviously shared the ball well, doing what we need to do, but transition defense is something we need to look at and we need to close out better. If people are making shots, we’re not doing a good job closing out, we’ve got to close out better and see what we can do,” Hinson said.

The Bearcats spread the wealth around well, five players ending with double figure scoring led by Brant Smithers with 20. Cameron Christy posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Carter Krohman chipping in 14 points thanks to four 3-pointers in the first, Max Montgomery getting the hot hand in the second quarter with three 3-pointers and ending with 14 points while Julian Dixon also posting a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s huge to have five guys in double figures,” Bearcats coach Mike Hester said. “We’ve seen it now for 10 games where if teams take Brant away that’s how you beat us. Right now that’s what’s working. Need other guys like they did to step up today. Shot it well and spread the floor really well in the first half. Got away from it in the second half, but were lucky enough to hang on and get a win.”

The win gets the Bearcats to the fifth place game to face Perry County Central on Thursday at 2 p.m.

“We’ll take getting out of here 2-1. Hopefully we get out of here with two wins and then head back home,” Hester said.

The loss puts Augusta in the seventh place game against Fleming County on Thursday at noon.

“We’ll fix this. Nothing to hang our head about. We came over here to get better for the Class A tournament and I think we’ve done that. It’s not all about winning, it’s about playing good teams and preparing us for something we’ll see down the road,” Hinson said.

LJ Conner led the Panthers with 26 points, 18 of them coming in the second half when the Panthers rallied from 23 down. Conner Snapp added 20, the two mentioned hitting the rare 4-point play in the second half. Kylan Hinson and Chase Archibald added 12 points apiece.

BEARCATS 87, PANTHERS 79

WALTON-VERONA — 24-27-20-16 — 87

AUGUSTA — 17-17-25-20 — 79

Scoring

Walton-Verona (87) — Smithers 20, Christy 17, Krohman 14, Montgomery 14, Dixon 13, Thornsbury 4, Gutman 3, Bach 2

Augusta (79) — Conner 26, Snapp 20, Kylan Hinson 12, Archibald 12, Kason Hinson 4, Brooks 3, Kelsch 2

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Walton 13, Augusta 11

Free Throws: Walton 10/12, Augusta 12/15

Rebounds: Walton 40 (Christy 12), Augusta 17 (Kylan Hinson 6)

Turnovers: Walton 15, Augusta 13

Personal Fouls: Walton 17, Augusta 10

Records: Walton-Verona 7-5 , Augusta 7-6