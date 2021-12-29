MASON COUNTY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Dragons lock down in second half to top Bearcats

December 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A suffocating defense in the second half got Warren Central in to Wednesday’s winner bracket semifinals of the Mason County Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.

The Dragons held Walton-Verona to 19 second half points, a good handful of those coming in the closing minutes with the outcome already decided in the Dragons 61-51 victory.

Jaiden Lawrence led four Dragons in double figures with 16 points and was later named Player of the Game. Chapelle Whitney added 14, Omari Glover with 12 and Kade Unseld chipping in 10 in the victory.

“We didn’t play well in the first half. Missed so many layups. Made some adjustments and did a good job with our adjustments,” Dragons coach William Unseld said.

Brant Smithers kept the Bearcats in it with a 20-point first half as they trailed by just two at 34-32 at halftime.

But the Dragons held the Bearcats scoreless in long stretches during the second half, using a 15-1 run over a seven-minute span to pull away, keeping Smithers without a point in the second half.

“We gave him some open shots out of our halfcourt press. We kind of zone pressed early, but he made shots. Second half we went man and stayed with him. We sat down and guarded and wanted somebody else to beat us,” Unseld said.

The victory gets Warren Central to 7-1 on the season and will face Bryan Station in the semfinals. The Bearcats dropped to 6-5 and play Augusta in the losers bracket semifinals.

DRAGONS 61, BEARCATS 51

WALTON-VERONA — 13-19-5-14 — 51

WARREN CENTRAL — 18-16-10-17 — 61

Scoring

Walton-Verona (51) — Smithers 20, Krohman 8, Christy 6, Gregory 6, Bach 4, E. Gutman 4, Thornberry 2, A. Gutman 1

Warren Central (61) — Lawrence 16, Whitney 14, Glover 12, Unseld 10, Villafuerte 6, Walkup 3

Records: Walton-Verona 6-5, Warren Central 7-1

