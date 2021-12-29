Defenders early shooting display surges past Augusta

Bryan Station’s shooting display in the first quarter had Augusta coach Jason Hinson wondering if Mason County gave the Defenders the keys to the gym during the Christmas weekend.

The Defenders (4-4) couldn’t miss, hitting seven 3-pointers to build a 35-12 first quarter lead and take home a 85-70 victory in the second game of the day of the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse.

“Really nice start. Got some kids that can really shoot the ball. They came out in a zone, we were on fire and that’s the way she went,” Defenders coach Champ Ligon Jr. said.

Trenton Cutwright and JMarious Lindsay got things going early, the two hitting five 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game to build the Defenders a 19-1 lead. The lead increased to 24-1 before Kylan Hinson gave the Panthers their first field goal of the game nearly five minutes into the game.

Augusta (7-5) didn’t fold however.

What was once a 23-point deficit quickly turned into a six-point game near the end of the first half as the Panthers responded with a 29-point second quarter to get within 49-41 at the break.

“You can’t get down early like that but we just missed some shots, you don’t make shots and they hit some tough shots on you in the beginning. We battled back, we could have got beat 100-20. But we didn’t, we battled, played our butts off and as a coach that’s all you can ask,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

The Defenders opened the second half strong with a 6-0 run that was capped by a thunderous left-handed dunk by Lindsay.

“I’d prefer he just lays it in sometimes. But he and Cutwright are like thing one and thing two man. They’re like bookends. They both play hard, they’re both athletic, they can both shoot. When they’re both on, people need to watch out,” Ligon Jr. said. “Withstood their runs and nice job all the way around.”

But Augusta responded with a 8-0 run of their own to get back within six. The energy expanded to get there showed that it wore down the Panthers, down two starters as Riley Mastin is still dealing with a shoulder injury while Chase Archibald was out due to a death in the family.

“Chase may be back tomorrow, Riley is probably a few weeks out. Hoping to have him back by the All “A”, but we’re just not sure yet,” Hinson said.

Bryan Station responded with a 15-4 run to close out the third and never let things get any closer than 12 points in the fourth.

The Defenders were led by Cutwright’s 31 points, hitting six 3-pointers to go with six rebounds as the Defenders won the rebounding battle 40-28 in the game. Lindsay added 25 points, Terik Mulder adding 16 points with 12 rebounds.

Bryan Station moves on to face Warren Central in Wednesday’s semifinals in the winners bracket.

Augusta was led by Kylan Hinson’s career-high 27 points to go with eight rebounds, Kylan keeping them in the game early on with 10 of their first 12 points and 21 by halftime. LJ Conner added 14 points, Kason Hinson with 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Kylan stepped up, LJ stepped up. This will just help us as we move forward. This is helping Kylan’s confidence and thought the six we played contributed really well. Just proud of our group effort, not giving up, not quitting,” Hinson said.

The loss puts the Panthers in the losers bracket, facing Walton-Verona at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

DEFENDERS 85, PANTHERS 70

BRYAN STATION — 35-14-21-15 — 85

AUGUSTA — 12-29-12-17 — 70

Scoring

Bryan Station (85) — Cutwright 31, Lindsay 25, Mulder 16, Dunn 5, Biggers 4, Bless 2, Cairel 2

Augusta (70) — Kylan Hinson 27, Conner 14, Kason Hinson 12, Snapp 8, Brooks 5, Kelsch 4

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Station 12, Augusta 9

Free Throws: Station 3/6, Augusta 13/20

Rebounds: Station 43 (Mulder 12), Augusta 28 (Kylan Hinson 8)

Turnovers: Station 12, Augusta 10

Personal Fouls: Station 18, Augusta 11

Records: Bryan Station 4-4, Augusta 7-5