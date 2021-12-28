MASON COUNTY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Collins uses fourth quarter run to top Fleming

December 28, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson goes up for a layup against Collins during the second half of the MCIT. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

A four and a half minute stretch to start the fourth quarter turned a six-point Collins deficit into a eight-point lead fueled by Kenyon Goodin.

The run proved to be just enough to get the Titans (8-1) past Fleming County (7-3), 63-57 on Tuesday in the opener of the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse.

“Our identity this year is when we get after it defensively we can go on runs. Some of that is guys that are playing longer minutes staying locked in mentally like Kenyon Goodin. He had 12 straight points to start the fourth quarter and it starts with energy. He’s that good of a player when he’s alert, he can take over games,” Titans coach Chris Gaither said.

Goodin had the first 12 points in the 14-0 run after the Titans leading scorer was held at bay for three quarters with just six points. He finished with 18, adding six rebounds with five assists and later named Player of the Game.

The Panthers had a high caliber 8th Region team on the ropes after three quarters.

After falling down 29-18 in the first half, the Panthers rallied with a 13-3 run to close out the half, trailing just 32-31 at the break.

They came out with a purpose in the second half with a 8-2 run to take a 39-34 lead and eventually taking a 47-41 lead into the fourth.

“Probably played 27-28 minutes good enough to win, but that other four just cost us. Second and third quarter was great basketball on our part. It was 38-27 us in those two quarters. For us to be able to do that against a caliber of team they are I was very pleased,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said. “Let’s give them credit. They’re a great basketball team and just kept coming at us and we wilted there in the fourth.

Larkin McKee led the Panthers with 20 points on the day, Adam Hargett adding 14 as the early season success for the Panthers have come with three losses by a combined 22 points.

“We’ve played 10 games and have had a chance to win all 10. We’ve won seven out of 10, it’s not what we want, but it’s not bad either. We’re learning how to win, but that next step is beating the Mason County’s, the Collins’, the Bath County’s. If we can do that, we have time, we have 20 of these games left and have plenty of time left. We’re going to keep working, stay positive, get back at it tomorrow and give it another shot,” Biggs said.

Collins moves on in the winners bracket to face Mason County on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. After Goodin’s 18, Aaron Thompson had 16, Xavier Jordan with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Fleming County faces Perry County Central in the losers bracket at 4 p.m. Jayden Argo chipped in nine points with eight rebounds, Lucas Jolly and Seth Hickerson adding six points apiece.

TITANS 63, PANTHERS 57

FLEMING COUNTY — 9-22-16-10 — 57

COLLINS — 14-18-9-22 — 63

Scoring

Fleming (57) — McKee 20, Hargett 14, Argo 9, Jolly 6, Hickerson 6, High 2

Collins (63) — Goodin 18, Thompson 16, Jordan 9, Sproul 8, Kobe Ledford 5, Kiya Ledford 3, Cochran 2, Hutzel 1, Baird 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Fleming 20/41, Collins 23/45

3-Pointers: Fleming 2/11, Collins 5/17

Free Throws: Fleming 15/21, Collins 12/15

Rebounds: Fleming 25 (Argo 8), Collins 23 (Jordan 7)

Assists: Fleming 11 (Hickerson 6), Collins 12 (Goodin and Jordan 5)

Steals: Fleming 7, Collins 5

Turnovers: Fleming 13, Collins 12

Personal Fouls: Fleming 16, Collins 17

Records: Fleming County 7-3, Collins 8-1

