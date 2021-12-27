NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1

2. Duke 11-1 1448 2

3. Purdue 11-1 1371 3

4. Gonzaga 10-2 1335 4

5. UCLA 8-1 1296 5

6. Kansas 9-1 1233 7

7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8

8. Iowa St. 12-0 985 9

9. Arizona 11-1 973 6

10. Michigan St. 10-2 901 11

11. Auburn 11-1 826 12

12. Houston 11-3 801 13

13. Ohio St. 8-2 787 14

14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19

15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15

16. LSU 12-0 609 17

17. Texas 9-2 567 16

18. Kentucky 9-2 459 20

19. Alabama 9-3 426 10

20. Colorado St. 10-0 366 21

21. Providence 11-1 315 22

22. Villanova 8-4 312 23

23. Xavier 11-2 237 18

24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24

25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

