NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 27, 2021 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 12-0 750 1

2. Stanford 8-3 688 2

3. Louisville 10-1 676 3

4. Arizona 10-0 671 4

5. NC State 11-2 637 5

6. Maryland 10-3 545 6

7. Tennessee 10-1 534 7

8. Indiana 10-2 525 8

9. Michigan 11-1 517 9

10. Baylor 9-2 485 10

11. UConn 6-3 463 11

12. Texas 9-1 453 12

13. Georgia 11-1 402 13

14. Iowa St. 11-1 391 13

15. Duke 9-1 303 16

16. Georgia Tech 10-2 262 17

17. Notre Dame 11-2 197 20

18. BYU 10-1 180 19

19. LSU 11-1 170 21

20. Kentucky 7-3 127 22

21. Iowa 6-3 121 15

22. South Florida 9-4 117 18

23. Texas A&M 10-2 103 23

24. North Carolina 11-0 85 25

25. Ohio St. 9-2 84 24

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Mississippi 3, Missouri St. 2.

