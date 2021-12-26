MCIT features high powered offenses

If you like quality high school basketball, The Fieldhouse will have a post Christmas present for you.

The Mason County Invitational Tournament returns on Tuesday after 11 seasons and brings a loaded field with it. The eight teams playing in the MCIT currently have a combined record of 55-19 with six of the eight teams ranking in the top 100 of KHSAA’s RPI ratings.

Perry County Central (No. 2), Warren Central (No. 20), Collins (No. 25), Mason County (No. 28), Fleming County (No. 58), Walton-Verona (No. 75), Augusta (No. 125) and Bryan Station (No. 135) make up the field with their RPI ranking in parentheses, every team with a winning record except for Bryan Station at 3-4 who have played a really competitive schedule.

Collins, Walton-Verona, Perry County Central and Warren Central have all won a regional title in their respective region within the past three seasons.

The scoreboard operator will be busy, six of the eight teams in the field averaging at least 70 points a game and in the top 50 for points scored per game.

Four games will be played each day with the winners moving on in the winner’s bracket, losers moving to the consolation bracket with a first, third, fifth and seventh place game played on Thursday.

Here’s a brief look at each team:

Perry County Central

Nickname: Commodores

Record: 11-1

Head Coach: Shannon Hoskins

Region: 14th

First Round Opponent: Mason County

Top Scorers: Landon Napier (17.1), Rydge Beverly (14.6), Tyler Day (10.9), Lanse McKenzie (9.0)

Outlook: The Commodores lost their first game of the season to Harlan County and have won 11 straight since. They’re the highest rated team in the field and have won eight 14th Region titles since 1996. Current coach Shannon Hoskins has led them to two regional titles in 2017 and ‘19. They have nearly four players averaging double figures and put up 70.8 points per game. They shoot it well at nearly 50 percent (49.3)

Collins

Nickname: Titans

Record: 7-1

Head Coach: Chris Gaither

Region: 8th

First Round Opponent: Fleming County

Top Scorers: Kenyon Goodin (17.0), Quintin Simmons (15.0), Xavier Jordan (9.1), Aaron Thompson (8.2)

Outlook: The Titans lone loss of the season is to Madison Central. They defend well, allowing just 54 points per game. They shoot it well, a shade shy of 50 percent from the field (49.5). Can’t foul them either, top 10 free throw shooting team in the state at 78.9 percent. The high school was founded in 2010, named Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville. They’ve won three 8th Region titles in 2015, ‘17 and ‘20. Alum Dayvion McKnight won Mr. Basketball in 2020 and now plays at Western Kentucky University.

Warren Central

Nickname: Dragons

Record: 6-1

Head Coach: William Unseld

Region: 4th

First Round Opponent: Walton-Verona

Top Scorers: Jaiden Lawrence (14.9), Chappelle Whitney (14.3), Damarion Walkup (10.9), Kade Unseld (10.7), Omari Glover (9.3)

Outlook: The Dragons are a tradition rich program that have 16 4th Region titles since 1982, including 12 of them since 2002. They spread their scoring around well with nearly five players averaging double figure scoring. They won a state title in 2004, defeating Mason County in the championship game. They’re one of the top 10 scoring teams in the state at 76.7 points per game. They also defend well, allowing 54.9 points per game. Their scoring margin of plus 21.9 points is top five in the state. Their 53.8 field goal percentage is also top five in the state. They also rank in the top 10 in free throw percentage (76.2) and top 25 in 3-point percentage (39.1). Rebounding is also a strength, averaging 36.9, good for 11th in the state. The Dragons only loss of the season is to Arsenal Tech out of Indianapolis in the Jefferson County Invitational Tournament.

Mason County

Nickname: Royals

Record: 8-2

Head Coach: Brian Kirk

Region: 10th

First Round Opponent: Perry County Central

Top Scorers: Terrell Henry (25.1), Nate Mitchell (14.8), KG Walton (10.8), Philip Bierley (9.5)

Outlook: The Royals will feature the top scorer in the tournament in Terrell Henry and have rode the junior to a hot start as Henry’s shooting 65.7 percent from the field. Another tradition rich program that has 15 10th Region titles since 1981. The Royals are getting it done offensively at 75.4 points per game, good for top 20 in the state. They shoot it at 51 percent from the field, 22nd in the state and their 70.4 percent from the free throw line is 37th. The hosts didn’t make it easy on themselves with Perry County Central in their opener, should be a good game in the nightcap on Tuesday. The Royals lone losses this season are to Pikeville and Betsy Layne.

Fleming County

Nickname: Panthers

Record: 7-2

Head Coach: Buddy Biggs

Region: 16th

First Round Opponent: Collins

Top Scorers: Jayden Argo (20.7), Larkin McKee (12.6), Adam Hargett (12.4), Lucas Jolly (11.6), Seth Hickerson (10.6)

Outlook: The Panthers look to be on pace for their first winning season since 2013-14 as they’re off to a 7-2 start. They’ve done it relying heavily on their starting five as all five are in double figures. The offense has been clicking, averaging 72.3 points per game, good for 31st in the state. They rebound it well too with 32.6 per game, top 40 in the state. Their lone losses are to Mason County and Bath County.

Augusta

Nickname: Panthers

Record: 7-4

Head Coach: Jason Hinson

Region: 10th

First Round Opponent: Bryan Station

Top Scorers: Kason Hinson (16.9), Riley Mastin (15.7), LJ Conner (12.1)

Outlook: Another team that shows a high powered offense, scoring 71 points per game and in the top 40 in the state for points scored. The Panthers are top 50 in free throw percentage (69.8) Riley Mastin is one of the top rebounders in the state with 9.8 per game. They’re hopeful to have him healthy as he missed most of the last three games with a shoulder injury.

Walton-Verona

Nickname: Bearcats

Record: 6-4

Head Coach: Mike Hester

Region: 8th

First Round Opponent: Warren Central

Top Scorers: Brant Smithers (22.8), Cameron Christy (18.8), Carter Krohman (12.4)

Outlook: The Bearcats are featured by Brant Smithers and have another prolific scorer in Cameron Christy. The two combine for over 41 points per game have got the Bearcats off to a 6-4 start. Both can light it up from deep, combining for 6.8 made 3-pointers per game as both are shooting over 40 percent from long range and shoot it at 37.8 percent as a team. Another team in the field that shows up in the top 50 in points per game at 75.3 and good for top 20.

Bryan Station

Nickname: Defenders

Record: 3-4

Head Coach: Champ Ligon Jr.

Region: 11th

First Round Opponent: Augusta

Top Scorers: Trenton Cutwright (16.0), JMarious Lindsay (13.7), Kamuena Bless (13.0), Jaden Green (8.5), Jaden Biggers (8.5)

Outlook: Despite the only team in the field with a losing record, they’re one to definitely not overlook. Their losses are to Dunbar, Henry Clay, Madison Central and Great Crossing while they own wins over Frederick Douglass, Scott County and Shelby County. The team shoots it well from three at 37 percent and in the top 50 of the state. Jaden Green shoots it well at 64.3 percent, Kamuena Bess rebounds it at a high rate with 9.2 per game.