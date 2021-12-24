Sports on TV

All times EST

(Subject to change and or blackouts)

Friday, December 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Hawaii Bowl: Memphs vs. Hawaii, Honolulu

Saturday, December 25

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Kareem Martin (Junior-Lightweights), Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba (Welterweights), Newark, N.J.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Honolulu

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Honolulu

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Honolulu

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St., Montgomery, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Phoenix

8 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at LA Lakers

ESPN — Brooklyn at LA Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Green Bay

NFLN — Cleveland at Green Bay

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis at Arizona

Sunday, December 26

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, LA Rams at Minnesota, NY Giants at Philadelphia, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Chicago at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, Denver at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

