Sports on TV

December 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Thursday, December 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Connecticut at Rutgers

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), Frisco, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — The Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — San Francisco at Tennessee

Friday, December 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Hawaii Bowl: Memphs vs. Hawaii, Honolulu

Trending Recipes