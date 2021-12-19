Holiday hoops galore the next two weeks

For those wondering where area hoops teams are playing over the holidays for the next two weeks, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a look at each tournament they’ll be in:

Augusta

Boys: Mason County Invitational Tournament (Dec. 28-30)

The Panthers will play in the MCIT as the tournament returns for the first time since the 2008-09 season. They’ll open up with Bryan Station out of the 11th Region in the eight-team tournament that begins December 28. It’s a loaded field, and one the Panthers will be tested every night starting with the Defenders.

They won’t play in a pre-Christmas tournament with just Tates Creek on the schedule on Monday and an eight-day break to follow leading into the MCIT. It gives the Augusta a chance to take a breather after a busy first three weeks of the season, playing 11 games in the first 22 days. They currently sit at 6-4.

Girls: Bourbon County Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-29)

The Lady Panthers have a 12-day break in-between games, off to a 3-5 start to the season. They hosted Pendleton County on December 16, a 56-36 loss.

On December 27, they’ll play host Bourbon County in the first round of the three-day tournament. Scott, Shelby County, St. Henry, Nicholas County, Great Crossing and South Oldham are all in the field.

Bracken County

Boys: Swauger Holiday Classic (Dec. 21-23), Gateway Holiday Classic (Dec. 28-30)

The Polar Bears will be one of the busiest teams over the holiday break with six games over the next two weeks at Bellevue in the Swauger Holiday Classic and at Montgomery County in the Gateway Holiday Classic.

Bracken County opens with Newport in the Swauger Holiday Classic. It’s three games in three days, the following day they’ll play Williamstown with the opponent to be decided on December 23.

At the MCHS Arena, the Polar Bears will get South Laurel on December 28, Shawnee on December 29 and host Montgomery County on December 30.

Girls: Stephanie Wilson Memorial Tournament (Dec. 27-29)

The Lady Bears have just one game pre-Christmas as they play at Bishop Brossart on December 21 before heading to Bellevue in the Stephanie Wilson Memorial Tournament December 27-29. They open with Lloyd Memorial in that one on the 27th with their opponents the next two days to be determined. Gallatin County, Bellevue, Williamstown, Pendleton County, Beechwood and Frankfort are also in the field.

The Lady Bears are 4-5 after their win over Boone County in the St. Elizabeth Sports Med 9/10 challenge on Saturday.

Fleming County

Boys: Mason County Invitational Tournament (Dec. 28-30)

The Panthers got an early start on some holiday hoops by playing in the Stock Yards Bank and Trust Challenge and the Kentucky Bank Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Rowan County against Henderson County and Buckhorn.

They came away with wins in both contests to get to 7-2 before getting 10 days off to recharge for the MCIT at The Fieldhouse.

They’ll have plenty of time to prepare and will have their work cut out in opening up with Collins in the first round, the Titans currently 6-0 out of the 8th Region.

Girls: None

The Lady Panthers will play three games over the holiday break, none in tournaments or classics. They play at Nicholas County on Monday and then host West Jessamine on December 28 and Pendleton County on December 30. Fleming County is currently 3-5 on the season after a win at Garrard County on Friday.

Lewis County

Boys: Fuller Ford Phillip Wood Classic (Dec. 28-29)

The Lions also played in the Stock Yards Bank and Trust Challenge and the Kentucky Bank Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Rowan County against Berea on Friday and Whitley County on Saturday.

They exited with a win over Berea on Friday before a loss to Whitley on Saturday, currently sitting at 2-7 0n the season.

A road trip to Scott County on Tuesday will be followed by a week break before they play in the Phillip Wood Classic at Pendleton County on December 28 and 29. They open up with the host Wildcats on December 28 and will play either Thomas Nelson or Carroll County on the 29th, depending who wins or loses their opening round contest.

Girls: Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament (Dec. 21-22), City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic (Dec. 28-29)

The Lady Lions will head to Bath County on Tuesday in the Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament, facing Whitley County on December 21 and then East Jessamine on December 22.

The following week they’ll head to Paintsville and Johnson Central in the City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic, playing at Paintsville on December 28 and Johnson Central on December 29.

Mason County

Boys: Pikeville Invitational (Dec. 20-22), Mason County Invitational Tournament (Dec. 28-30)

The Royals will be one of the busiest teams over the holidays, playing six games over the two weeks in two separate tournaments. They’ll head to Pikeville on Monday to play in the Pikeville Invitational, opening up with East Ridge out of the 15th Region. The eight-team format has a winner’s and loser’s bracket and the Royals would then await the winner or loser of the Betsy Layne-Teas Valley (WV) outcome. The bottom half of the bracket features Pikeville, Knott County Central, Pike County Central and Hughes (OH).

The highly anticipated MCIT has the Royals opening up with Perry County Central on December 28. They’d then face the Collins-Fleming County winner or loser. On the other end of the bracket is Augusta and Bryan Station and Warren Central and Walton-Verona.

As of Monday, every team besides Bryan Station has a winning record in the field.

Girls: None

The Lady Royals have two games scheduled over the holiday break, but none in tournaments or classics. They’ll host Lloyd Memorial on Tuesday and district foe St. Patrick on Wednesday in what could be the gauge to determine who has the upper hand in the 39th District. The following week they’ll take off heading into the new year.

The Lady Royals are 5-4 after their first nine games this season.

Robertson County

Boys: Swauger Holiday Classic (Dec. 21-23)

The Black Devils will also head to Bellevue on the 21st to start play in the Swauger Holiday Classic. They’ll open up with Holy Cross Covington on Tuesday and face Bellevue on Wednesday with Thursday’s opponent to be determined. They’ll then get 10 days off, heading into the new year as they face Bath County at home.

They played in the Stock Yards Bank and Trust Challenge at Rowan County on Saturday, defeating Fairview, 68-63. Friday night they got off to a 1-0 start in the 38th District with a home victory over Nicholas County, 76-67. Justin Becker scored 45 points in both games and has three straight games of 40-plus points.

Girls: Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament (Dec. 21-22)

The Lady Devils will also head to Bath County in the Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament, starting play on Monday against Garrard County. They’ll play host Bath County on Tuesday and then Estill County on Wednesday before getting eight days off when they play at Highlands on December 30. The Lady Devils are hopeful to get off their seven-game losing streak to open up the season.

St. Patrick

Boys: None

The Saints won’t play in a holiday tourney, but do have three games scheduled over the next two weeks with road games at Covington Latin on Monday, Menifee County on Wednesday and Paris on December 28. The Saints got their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Hillsboro Christian (OH), 60-28.

Girls: St. Joe Holiday Classic (Dec. 17-18), RULH Holiday Tournament (Dec. 29-30)

The Lady Saints got an early start on holiday action with the St. Joe Holiday Classic in Ironton, OH over the weekend. The Lady Saints went 1-1 with a win over Ironton St. Joseph before suffering their first loss of the season to Rock Hill (OH) on Saturday. They face Dayton on Monday and a highly anticipated matchup at Mason County on Wednesday at The Fieldhouse.

They’ll then get a week off before they play in the Ripley Holiday Tournament in Ohio. Their opponent was not listed yet on the KHSAA schedule.