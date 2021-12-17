HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Henry goes off for 44, Royals take down Scott

December 17, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A career night for Terrell Henry got Mason County off to a 6-1 start to the season, Henry exploding for 44 points as the Royals went up to Scott and came away with a 88-77 victory.

Henry did it efficiently too, hitting 18-of-20 shots from the field, 8-of-9 from the free throw line, while also collecting six rebounds, dishing out four assists and swiping three steals.

Down three starters, Scott made it a game, trailing by just two before a Royals 12-3 run in the third extended their lead to 62-51 by the start of the fourth.

The Royals shot 57 percent from the field in the game and knocked down 15-of-19 from the line.

Nate Mitchell added 17 points, Braylon Hamilton and KG Walton with nine apiece.

The Royals were able to force 23 turnovers to help offset the 19 they committed.

Scott was led by Brayden Howell with 25 points, Nolan Hunter adding 21 and 10 rebounds. Dasani Lane chipped in 12 as Mitchell Minor, Cam Patterson and Gus Howlett were all out for the game. Scott hit 63 percent of their shots for the game.

The Eagles dropped to 1-6 with the loss.

ROYALS 88, EAGLES 77

MASON COUNTY — 19-18-25-26 — 88

SCOTT — 10-17-24-26 — 77

Scoring

Mason (88) — Henry 44, Mitchell 17, Hamilton 9, Walton 9, Booker 4, Scilley 3, Bierley 2

Scott (77) — Howell 25, Hunter 21, Lane 12, Giffen 8, Huff 7, Helm 4

Records: Mason County 6-1, Scott 1-6

Trending Recipes